Upcoming EventsMar24Fri2017all-day *A Skull in Connemara/Miners All...*A Skull in Connemara/Miners All...Mar 24 all-dayA Skull in Connemara By Martin McDonagh March 24-April 30th For one week each autumn, Mick Dowd is hired to disinter the bones in certain sections of his local cemetery to make way for the[...]all-day *Chinglish/Aurora Fox*Chinglish/Aurora FoxMar 24 all-dayChinglish (Regional Premiere) By David Henry Hwang On the Aurora Fox Mainstage March 24th – April 9th, 2017 A hilarious comedy about the challenges of doing business in a country whose language and underlying cultural assumptions[...]all-day *Enchanted April/Evergreen Players*Enchanted April/Evergreen PlayersMar 24 all-dayEvergreen Players presents Enchanted April By Matthew Barber Directed by Paul Newman March 24 – April 15, 2017 Evergreen Players presents “Enchanted April” March 24 through April 15 at Center Stage, 27608 Fireweed Drive, Evergreen,[...]all-day *Hello Dolly/Performance Now The...*Hello Dolly/Performance Now The...Mar 24 all-dayLakewood Cultural Center and Performance Now Theatre Company present “Hello, Dolly!” Lyrics and Music by Jerry Herman, Book by Michael Stewart Directed by Bernie Cardell Choreographed by Kelly Van Oosbree Music Direction by Ken Goodwin Tickets[...]all-day *Jesus Christ Superstar/Arvada C...*Jesus Christ Superstar/Arvada C...Mar 24 all-dayJesus Christ Superstar Lyrics by Tim Rice Music by Andrew Lloyd Webber Directed by Rod A. Lansberry THE ARVADA CENTER PRESENTS THE LEGENDARY ROCK OPERA “JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR” Arvada CO – The Arvada Center opens[...]