“We are seeking two male actors for our Appalachian play with music, DARK OF THE MOON by Howard Richardson & William Berney. Rehearsals are Monday-Friday 7:30-10pm at The Upstart Crow studio in Boulder. Performances are Thursday-Sunday, April 27th – May 7th. All actors are paid a small stipend.

Seeking:

Hank Gudger (Male, Age 16-25, 100 lines): must be able to do or be willing to learn a southern Appalachian dialect and sing traditional folk ballads in a group and individually (no professional training necessary). All Ethnicities welcome!

Mr. Allen (Male, Age 35-60, 150 lines): must be able to do or be willing to learn a southern Appalachian dialect and sing traditional folk ballads in a group and individually (no professional training necessary). All Ethnicities welcome!

If interested, please contact the director, Jim Heun at jimheun@hotmail.com, 303-243-2491 (cell), or 303-443-6015 (home).”