MINERS ALLEY PLAYHOUSE ANNOUNCES AUDITIONS FOR:

Broadway Bound, by Neil Simon,

Directed by Kate Gleason

AUDITION APPOINTEMENTS ARE BY INVITATION.

PICTURES & RESUMES NEED TO BE EMAILED TO

AUDITIONS@MINERSALLEY.COM

YOU WILL BE NOTIFED IF YOU ARE ASKED TO AUDITION.

Audition Date: Saturday April 8th, 2017. 1:00pm-5:00pm

Location: Denver Center for the Performing Arts, Newman Building Third Floor, Education Department

1101 13th Street Denver, CO 80204

(Corner of 13th and Arapahoe)

Callbacks will be held by invitation only on Monday, April 10th from 6 – 10PM at

Miners Alley Playhouse

1224 Washington Ave, Golden, CO 80401

Please prepare a 1-2 minute monologue in the style of the show and bring a headshot and resume to initial audition. Callback sides will be provided after initial auditions.

PERFORMANCE DATES: July 14 – August 20th. Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30PM, Sundays at 1PM and 6PM with a final performance on August 20th at 1PM

REHEARSALS: Rehearsals will begin in early June. The schedule will be determined based on cast.

SYNOPSIS: Part three of Neil Simon’s acclaimed autobiographical trilogy finds Eugene and his older brother Stanley trying to break into the world of show business as professional comedy writers while coping with their parent’s break-up and eventual divorce. When their material is broadcast on the radio for the first time, the family is upset to hear a thinly-veiled portrait of themselves played for laughs.

.

CHARACTER LIST:

Eugene Jerome : Male, 20-27

A keen observer of his own and other people’s emotions; passionate, loving, analytical and judgmental, sometimes all at the same time; he has the gift and curse of self-awareness; writing comedy is how he expresses both love and anger.

Stanley Jerome: Male, 25-early 30’s

Talented and ambitious; he sees himself as the idea man and driving force behind both his and Eugene’s careers; Stan is post-war optimism personified; he sees himself as a playboy but, at the same time, he is deeply hurt and outraged by his father’s treatment of his mother.

Jack Jerome: Male, 50-60

The man who has gone from being the head of the family to an outsider in his own home; he’s worked hard all his life but feels no sense of accomplishment or value; he wants his freedom before he is too old to enjoy it; ironically, Stan’s anger and attempt to shame him is Jack’s moment of release.

Kate Jerome: Female, 45-60

For many years, Kate was the proud center of her family; now her place in the family appears to be changing; she might be able to cope with Jack’s infidelity, but not the pain of no longer being needed.

Blanche : Female, 40-60

The “quiet” sister who wants to take care of the family that once took care of her, and is hurt by their refusal to let her do it; she is sensitive to the feelings of her family but refuses to accept guilt for now being wealthy.

Ben: Male, 65-80

Kate and Blanche’s father. Proud, old socialist who still wants to fight the good fight, even if the only way he can do that is to refuse to move to Florida; he fears the loss of his dignity and his ability to make decisions for himself. Unintentionally funny.