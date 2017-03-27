Call 303.931.7241 | Follow @CTGGuild


May 20 & 21- The Mystery of Love and Sex / Firehouse Theater

Posted by gshanstrom on 27 Mar 2017


Firehouse Theater
Auditions – THE MYSTERY OF LOVE AND SEX by Bathsheba Doran
Directed by Lorraine Scott. Auditions – Saturday, May 20 and Sunday May 21 from 1-3:30. Callbacks Sunday, May 21 at 5:30. Production dates Friday, Saturday and Sunday September 2 – 30. Rehearsals will begin the first week of August.

http://www.signupgenius.com/go/5080e4baaac2da57-auditions1

Please prepare a 1-2 minute monologue along with a resume and photo.

This is a story of four individuals whose lives have intertwined over time. Charlotte and Jonny are two college students living in the south and have been friends since the age of nine. As their relationship turns romantic over her parent’s, Howard and Lucinda objections trouble begins. Truths are discovered about all four and threatens not only their relationships with each other but with their families as well.

Character description’s:

Charlotte: Age 21 in Act I, 26 in Act II. White, Jewish college student. Studying Political Science.

Jonny: Age 21 in Act I, 26 in Act II. Black, Christian and attends the same college as Charlotte. Studying English Literature.

Howard: Age 50’s, Charlotte’s father. Originally from New York, Jewish and is a detective fiction writer.

Lucinda: Age 50., Charlotte’s mother. She is a beautiful southern woman who converted to Judaism in order to marry Howard.


