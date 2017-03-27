Our Sponsors
Upcoming EventsMar30Thu2017all-day *Blue Kitchen & Sharing the Blue...*Blue Kitchen & Sharing the Blue...Mar 30 all-dayBlue Kitchen & Sharing the Blues Two One Acts March 30 – April 30, 2017 Blue Kitchen – a one act play written and directed by Eric Prince “Last night she came to me. My[...]all-day *Bye Bye Birdie / Colorado Spri...*Bye Bye Birdie / Colorado Spri...Mar 30 all-dayBye Bye Birdie March 30 – April 23, 2017 Book by Michael Stewart | Music by Charles Strouse | Lyrics by Lee Adams The first Rock ‘N’ Roll Musical, this modern classic takes the stage[...]all-day *The Baby Dance/Cherry Creek The...*The Baby Dance/Cherry Creek The...Mar 30 all-dayCherry Creek Theatre Company presents The Baby Dance by Jane Anderson Directed by Gavin Mayer March 30 – April 23, 2017 Cherry Creek Theatre presents “The Baby Dance” March 30 through April 23** in their[...]Mar31Fri2017all-day *Disgraced / DCPA Theatre Company*Disgraced / DCPA Theatre CompanyMar 31 all-dayDisgraced By Ayad Akhtar Mar 31 – May 7, 2017 Ricketson Theatre Amir has spent his adult life downplaying his upbringing to build the perfect life. But a high-profile court case and his wife’s Islamic-inspired[...]all-day *The Intelligent Design of Jenny...*The Intelligent Design of Jenny...Mar 31 all-dayVintage Theatre presents The Intelligent Design of Jenny Chow by Rolin Jones Directed by Mark Pergola March 31 – May 21, 2017 Vintage Theatre presents “The Intelligent Design of Jenny Chow” March 31 through May[...]