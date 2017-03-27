Call 303.931.7241 | Follow @CTGGuild


Actors needed for short-short student film

Logline: In this short-short student film an empty-nest couple rediscovers the spark of romance that brought them together, much to the chagrin of their appalled adult children.

Role: Trevor, youngest child of the empty-nest couple. Confident; leaving home to start a new job in another state.
Actor characteristics: Male, mid-twenties, look of a young professional.
Shoot date: One full day, April 4, 6, 11, or 13 (Tuesdays or Thursdays); Planning table read late this week at Colorado Film School (Aurora)
Shoot location: Erie, Colorado
Compensation: Unpaid
Contact: Don Colacino – don@doncolacino.com

Digital copy of film will be made available for demo reel / portfolio.


