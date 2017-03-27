Call 303.931.7241 | Follow @CTGGuild


Part-time accompanist / Jesters Dinner Theatre

The Jesters Dinner Theatre, 224 Main Street, Longmont, is seeking a part-time accompanist.  The position pays $25 per hour including rehearsals.  Those interested should email boxoffice@jesterstheatre.com or call 303-682-9980.


