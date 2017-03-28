MUSICAL COMEDY SATIRE GIVING FAIRY TALES THE BIRD

DISENCHANTED! Plays BDT Stage March 3 – May 6, 2017

Poisoned apples. Glass slippers. Who needs ’em?! Not Snow White and her posse of disenchanted princesses in the new musical comedy that’s anything but Grimm. Forget the princesses you think you know. After multiple sold-out runs nationwide, and nominations for 2015 Outer Critics Circle Award for Outstanding Off-Broadway Musical and a 2015 Off-Broadway Alliance Award for Best New Musical, these royal renegades are tossing off tiaras to bring their hilariously subversive, not-for-the-kiddies musical to Boulder – and fairy tales will never be the same!

The “princess posse” will be comprised of Joanie Brosseau as Snow White; Tracy Warren as Cinderella; Alicia K. Meyers as The Little Mermaid/Belle; MariJune Scott as Hua Mulan/Pocahontas; Annie Dwyer as Sleeping Beauty; and Anna High as The Princess Who Kissed the Frog.

Direction for BDT Stage by Alicia K. Meyers. Choreography by Alicia K. Meyers and Matthew D. Peters. Book, music and lyrics by Dennis T. Giacino. A former history teacher,

Giacino conceived the idea of DISENCHANTED! while teaching his class about the colonial settlement at Jamestown, VA. He couldn’t help but wonder: What would the ‘real’ Pocahontas – a circa 1616, rough-and-tumble 10-yearold Powhatan girl – think of the fringed deer-pelt miniskirt and long, flowing hair donned by her 20-year old counterpart in her 1995 comeback? A musician at heart, Giacino penned a musical number skewering the ‘princess pop culture’ that transformed Pocahontas from a revered Native American

heroine into a pin-up vixen of the silver screen. Soon, Giacino found himself discovering a number of other ‘princesses’ who had been similarly wronged, and DISENCHANTED! was born!

DISENCHANTED! plays at BDT Stage through May 6, 2017.Tickets for DISENCHANTED! are on sale now. Prices start at just $41 and include both the performance and dinner served by the stars of the show. Group rate tickets and season subscriptions are available for all performances throughout the year. Call (303) 449-6000 or visit www.bdtstage.com for reservations.