Peter and the Wolf / Miners Alley Children’s Theatre (April 1 – 29)

Posted by gshanstrom on 28 Mar 2017 / 0 Comment


Miners Alley Children’s Theatre
presents
Peter and the Wolf
Adapted by Rory Pierce
Directed by Rory Pierce

April 1 – April 29, 2017
Peter is afraid of everything, and when you’re afraid of your own shadow, a wolf can be absolutely terrifying!  While Peter learns you can’t be brave if you are not afraid, the only question is:  How brave will Peter be?  Inspired by music from one of Sergei Prokofiev’s most famous works, this play will make memories for young and old alike.

“Peter and the Wolf” begins on April 1 and runs through April 29.  Performances are every Saturday
at 1 p.m. with additional performances on April 22 and 29 at 11:00 a.m.  Tickets are $10 and available by calling 303-935-3044 or online at www.minersalley.com

Featuring: Erik Thurston, Alaina Beth Reel, Kate Poling, Drew Hirschboek and Rory Pierce

Rory Pierce – Director
Children’s Theatre has been a passion of Rory’s for a very long time; he has been writing and directing children’s plays for over 25 years.  He began the Miners Alley Children’s Theatre in 2015 and MACT is now entering its third year of producing plays for kids of all ages.  Theatre classes, for both after school classes and summer workshops, are also available.  If you want to get your children involved in theatre, this is the way to do it!

Miners Alley Children’s Theatre
“Peter and the Wolf”
April 1 – 29
Sat@ 1 p.m. (also at 11 a.m. on select days)
Tickets $10 (ages 3 and up)
Call for weekday performance availability.
Miners Alley Playhouse, 1224 Washington Avenue, Golden, CO 80401
303-935-3044 or online at minersalley.com
Appropriate for ages 12 and under, and the people who love them.


