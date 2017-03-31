Call 303.931.7241 | Follow @CTGGuild


Arms and the Man/Germinal Stage (April 7 – April 30)

Posted by gshanstrom on 31 Mar 2017


Germinal Stage presents:

ARMS AND THE MAN
The Popular Comedy by George Bernard Shaw

April 7th through April 30th

Friday and Saturday at 7:30
Sunday afternoon matinees at 2:00
No Sunday evening performances.

Black Box Theatre @ Westminster High School
6933 Raleigh St (69th Ave & Raleigh St)
Westminster, CO
303-455-7108
http://www.germinalstage.com/


