Disney’s Beauty & the Beast/Jesters Dinner Theatre (April 7 – July 2)

Jesters Dinner Theatre presents:
Disney’s Beauty & the Beast

April 7 – July 2

The classic story tells of Belle, a young woman in a provincial town, and the Beast, who is really a young prince trapped under the spell of an enchantress. If the Beast can learn to love and be loved, the curse will end and he will be transformed into his former self. But time is running out. If the Beast does not learn his lesson soon, he and his household will be doomed for all eternity.

Jesters Dinner Theatre
224 Main Street
Longmont, CO 80501
303-682-9980
www.jesterstheatre.com


