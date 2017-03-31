The Venue Theatre presents:

LEGALLY BLONDE

Music and Lyrics by

Laurence O’Keefe and Nell Benjamin

Book by Heather Hach

Based on the novel by Amanda Brown

and the Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer motion picture

April 7 – April 29

Legally Blonde The Musical is a fabulously fun international award-winning musical based on the adored movie, which follows the transformation of Elle Woods as she tackles stereotypes, snobbery and scandal in pursuit of her dreams.

Elle Woods appears to have it all. Her life is turned upside down, however, when her boyfriend dumps her so he can start getting serious about his life and attend Harvard Law. Determined to get him back, Elle uses her charm to get into Harvard Law. At school, she struggles with peers, professors and Warner Huntington. With the help of Paulette and Emmett, though, Elle quickly realizes her potential and sets out to prove herself to the world.

April 7th 7:00 pm

​April 8th 7:00 pm

​April 9th 2:00

​April 15th 2:00 pm

April 15th 7:00 pm

​April 21st 7:00 pm

April 23rd 3:00 pm

April 28th 7:00

April 29th 2:00

​April 29th 7:00

Tickets; $12 – $20

The Venue Theatre

27132 Main Street

Conifer, CO 80433

970-846-5434

www.TheVenueTheatre.com