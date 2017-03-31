Call 303.931.7241 | Follow @CTGGuild


Legally Blonde/The Venue Theatre (April 7 – April 29)

Posted by gshanstrom on 31 Mar 2017


The Venue Theatre presents:
LEGALLY BLONDE
Music and Lyrics by
Laurence O’Keefe and Nell Benjamin
Book by Heather Hach
Based on the novel by Amanda Brown
and the Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer motion picture

April 7 – April 29

Legally Blonde The Musical is a fabulously fun international award-winning musical based on the adored movie, which follows the transformation of Elle Woods as she tackles stereotypes, snobbery and scandal in pursuit of her dreams.

Elle Woods appears to have it all. Her life is turned upside down, however, when her boyfriend dumps her so he can start getting serious about his life and attend Harvard Law. Determined to get him back, Elle uses her charm to get into Harvard Law. At school, she struggles with peers, professors and Warner Huntington. With the help of Paulette and Emmett, though, Elle quickly realizes her potential and sets out to prove herself to the world.

April 7th 7:00 pm
​April 8th 7:00 pm
​April 9th 2:00
​April 15th 2:00 pm
April 15th 7:00 pm
​April 21st 7:00 pm
April 23rd 3:00 pm
April 28th 7:00
April 29th 2:00
​April 29th 7:00

Tickets; $12 – $20

The Venue Theatre
27132 Main Street
Conifer, CO 80433
970-846-5434
www.TheVenueTheatre.com


