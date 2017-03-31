Platte Valley Players presents:

Seussical Kids & Disney’s Alice in Wonderland, Jr.

Seussical Kids

Music by Stephen Flaherty

Lyrics by Lynn Ahrens

Book by Lynn Ahrens & Stephen Flaherty

Co-Conceived by Lynn Ahrens, Stephen Flaherty & Eric Idle

Based on the works of Dr. Seuss

Disney’s Alice in Wonderland Jr

Music and Lyrics by Sammy Fain & Bob Hilliard, Oliver Wallace and Cy Coban, Allie Wrubel & Ray Gilbert, Mack David, Al Hoffman & Jerry Livingston

Music Adapted and Arranged and Additional Music and Lyrics By Bryan Louiselle

Book Adapted and Additional Lyrics by David Simpatico

Based on the 1951 Disney fild, Alice in Wonderland and the novels, “The Adventures of Alice in Wonderland” and “Through the Looking Glass” by Lewis Carroll

April 7 – April 15

Seussical Kids– based on the works of Dr. Seuss and Disney’s Alice in Wonderland Jr. – based on the hit Disney animated film and Lewis Carroll’s wonderful novels will have 6 performances at the beautiful Armory Performing Arts Center.

Friday, April 7th @ 7:00 PM

Saturday, April 8th @ 2:00 PM and 7:00 PM

Friday, April 14th @ 7:00 PM

Saturday, April 15th @ 2:00 PM and 7:00 PM

Adults $12 online/$14 at door

Children 2-12 & Senior Citizens (65+) $10 online/$12 at door

Plattte Valley Players

@ The Armory Performing Arts Center

100 Strong St

Brighton, CO 80601

http://plattevalleyplayers.org/