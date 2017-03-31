Call 303.931.7241 | Follow @CTGGuild


Seussical Kids & Disney's Alice in Wonderland, Jr./Platte Valley Players (April 7 – April 15)

Platte Valley Players presents:
Seussical Kids & Disney’s Alice in Wonderland, Jr.

Seussical Kids
Music by Stephen Flaherty
Lyrics by Lynn Ahrens
Book by Lynn Ahrens & Stephen Flaherty
Co-Conceived by Lynn Ahrens, Stephen Flaherty & Eric Idle
Based on the works of Dr. Seuss

Disney’s Alice in Wonderland Jr
Music and Lyrics by Sammy Fain & Bob Hilliard, Oliver Wallace and Cy Coban, Allie Wrubel & Ray Gilbert, Mack David, Al Hoffman & Jerry Livingston
Music Adapted and Arranged and Additional Music and Lyrics By Bryan Louiselle
Book Adapted and Additional Lyrics by David Simpatico
Based on the 1951 Disney fild, Alice in Wonderland and the novels, “The Adventures of Alice in Wonderland” and “Through the Looking Glass” by Lewis Carroll

April 7 – April 15

Seussical Kids– based on the works of Dr. Seuss and Disney’s Alice in Wonderland Jr. – based on the hit Disney animated film and Lewis Carroll’s wonderful novels will have 6 performances at the beautiful Armory Performing Arts Center.

Friday, April 7th @ 7:00 PM
Saturday, April 8th @ 2:00 PM and 7:00 PM
Friday, April 14th @ 7:00 PM
Saturday, April 15th @ 2:00 PM and 7:00 PM

Adults $12 online/$14 at door
Children 2-12 & Senior Citizens (65+) $10 online/$12 at door

Plattte Valley Players
@ The Armory Performing Arts Center
100 Strong St
Brighton, CO 80601
http://plattevalleyplayers.org/


