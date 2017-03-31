Our Sponsors
Upcoming EventsMar31Fri2017all-day *Disgraced / DCPA Theatre Company*Disgraced / DCPA Theatre CompanyMar 31 all-dayDisgraced By Ayad Akhtar Mar 31 – May 7, 2017 Ricketson Theatre Amir has spent his adult life downplaying his upbringing to build the perfect life. But a high-profile court case and his wife’s Islamic-inspired[...]all-day *The Intelligent Design of Jenny...*The Intelligent Design of Jenny...Mar 31 all-dayVintage Theatre presents The Intelligent Design of Jenny Chow by Rolin Jones Directed by Mark Pergola March 31 – May 21, 2017 Vintage Theatre presents “The Intelligent Design of Jenny Chow” March 31 through May[...]all-day *The Nether / Benchmark Theatre*The Nether / Benchmark TheatreMar 31 all-dayThe Nether by Jennifer Haley Directed by Rachel Bouchard Starring Haley Johnson and Marc Stith “The Nether is a virtual wonderland that provides total sensory immersion. Just log in, choose an identity and indulge your every desire. But when[...]all-day *The Robber Bridegroom / Town Hall*The Robber Bridegroom / Town HallMar 31 all-dayThe Robber Bridegroom Directed by Robert Wells March 31 – April 30, 2017 Book by Alfred Uhry, Music by Robert Waldman, Lyrics by Alfred Uhry. Based on the novella by Eudora Welty Set in eighteenth[...]all-day Beets/Moon Theatre CoBeets/Moon Theatre CoMar 31 all-dayThe Moon Theatre Company announces an encore production of “Beets,” a two-act original play by local playwright Rick Padden that premiered at Loveland’s Rialto Theater eight years ago to sold-out crowds. Beets” is historical fiction[...]