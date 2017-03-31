Call 303.931.7241 | Follow @CTGGuild


The Heroines of Central Ohio/The Millibo Art Theatre (April 13 – April 30)

The Millibo Art Theatre presents:
The Heroines of Central Ohio
Colorado Premiere of Award Winning Playwright’s Novel Comedy.

April 13 – April 30

THURS – SAT @ 7:30 – SUN @ 2:00
$18.00-$25.00

For the past ten years the Millibo Art Theatre hosted the nationally acclaimed “Six Women Playwrighting Festival”. Accepting submissions from all over the country this festival promoted women’s playwrights by producing six selected short works on the Millibo stage. Chris Shaw Swanson was a two time winner for audience favorite and this Spring we are proud to present her full length comedy “The Heroines of Central Ohio”

Enjoy a comic romp through the lives of six women writers of the “bodice ripper” genre as they attempt to solve a real life mystery with the help of their fictional, romantic characters.

Starring: Hannah Rockey, Max Ferguson, Lynne Hastings, Lynne Jacobs, Marisa Hebert, Ashley Crockett, Anna Faye Hunter, Amy Brooks

The Millibo Art Theatre
1626 S. Tejon
Colorado Springs, CO. 80905
719.465.6321
www.themat.org

In the heart of the Ivywild neighborhood, the MAT offers the community a unique opportunity to experience the best new theatre from around the nation, and is surrounded by fine restaurants, brew pubs and drinking establishments. Parking is in the lot adjacent to the theatre.


