Theater Company of Lafayette presents:

The X-Files: The Spoof Is Out There

April 7 – April 15

Friday, April 7 at 8 PM, Saturday, April 8 at 8 & 10 PM, Sunday, April 9 at 6 PM, Friday, April 14 at 8 PM, Saturday, April 15 at 8 PM.

Theater Company of Lafayette will be presenting its own take on the classic 1990s sci-fi TV show with The X-Files: The Spoof is Out There. We will be staging one of the most popular episodes, Jose Chung’s From Outer Space, while poking a bit of fun at the decade of brick-like cellphones, rampant reports of alien abductions, and the approaching “apocalypse,” Y2K.

Artistic Director Madge Montgomery says, “We’ve had great success with our Twilight Zone Parodies, and many people have asked us to take on The X-Files too. The X-Files was a thought-provoking and smart series with great writing. Even though our production will be highlighting the comedic elements, we will be preserving the strong storyline and the compelling ideas within the episode as well.”

In Jose Chung’s From Outer Space, FBI agents Scully and Mulder investigate the alleged alien abduction of two teenagers, while a popular novelist, Jose Chung, writes about the incident. Every witness to the bizarre event has a different take on what actually happened, and no one can agree on the facts. The episode is filled with lively unreliable narrators such as Lord Kinbote, a subterranean creature who inspires a new-age movement, and Blaine Faulkner, a disillusioned youth who longs to be abducted by aliens so that she doesn’t have to get a job. Amidst the hilarity, the episode poses the poignant question, “What do we have, if we don’t have the truth?”

Theater Company of Lafayette

300 E Simpson St

Lafayette, CO 80026

800-838-3006

www.tclstage.org