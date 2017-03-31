Call 303.931.7241 | Follow @CTGGuild


The Blog


RFK – A Portrait of Robert Kennedy/Vintage Theatre (April 8 – April 9)

Posted by gshanstrom on 31 Mar 2017 / 0 Comment


Vintage Theatre presents
RFK – A Portrait of Robert Kennedy
By Jack Holmes
Starring James O’Hagan Murphy
Directed by Terry Dodd

Saturday, April 8 at 7:30 p.m. & Sunday, April 9 at 6:30 p.m.
$20

This tour-de-force one-man show breathes new life into the back-story of the Kennedy family. RFK creates a very human portrait of a politician and revisits some of the darker moments in U.S. History. Author Jack Holmes expands the well-known facts of a politician’s life into a stirring metaphor for the struggle to believe in our government and our leaders.

By late summer, 1964, Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy was a deeply wounded man. Still in shock and consumed with grief and guilt over the assassination of his older brother, President John F. Kennedy, on November 22nd, 1963 in Dallas, Texas, he was at a crossroads. The 1964 presidential election was approaching and President Lyndon Johnson, who had been dangling the possibility of a vice-presidential role to RFK, finally called Kennedy over to the White House to tell him his decision. The result of that meeting and the subsequent direction for the next, and last, four years of Robert Kennedy’s life are the focus of this play.

Jack Holmes is an actor, playwright, screenwriter, composer and pianist. He is the author of the solo play “RFK” in which he portrayed the late Robert F. Kennedy. His New York Off-Broadway performance earned him a nomination by The Outer Critics Circle for Outstanding Solo Performance, as well as a nomination by the Drama League for Distinguished Performance. He was also nominated for Best Solo Performance In a Large Theater by the Independent Reviewers of New England for his performance in Boston.

Bennett Community Center
1100 E. Colfax Ave
Bennett, CO 80102
303-856-7830
www.vintagetheatre.com


Read more →

  • Our Sponsors

  • Find us on Facebook

  • Upcoming Events

    Mar
    31
    Fri
    2017
    all-day *Disgraced / DCPA Theatre Company
    *Disgraced / DCPA Theatre Company
    Mar 31 all-day
    Disgraced By Ayad Akhtar Mar 31 – May 7, 2017 Ricketson Theatre Amir has spent his adult life downplaying his upbringing to build the perfect life. But a high-profile court case and his wife’s Islamic-inspired[...]
    all-day *The Intelligent Design of Jenny...
    *The Intelligent Design of Jenny...
    Mar 31 all-day
    Vintage Theatre presents The Intelligent Design of Jenny Chow by Rolin Jones Directed by Mark Pergola March 31 – May 21, 2017 Vintage Theatre presents “The Intelligent Design of Jenny Chow” March 31 through May[...]
    all-day *The Nether / Benchmark Theatre
    *The Nether / Benchmark Theatre
    Mar 31 all-day
    The Nether by Jennifer Haley Directed by Rachel Bouchard Starring Haley Johnson and Marc Stith “The Nether is a virtual wonderland that provides total sensory immersion. Just log in, choose an identity and indulge your every desire. But when[...]
    all-day *The Robber Bridegroom / Town Hall
    *The Robber Bridegroom / Town Hall
    Mar 31 all-day
    The Robber Bridegroom Directed by Robert Wells March 31 – April 30, 2017 Book by Alfred Uhry, Music by Robert Waldman, Lyrics by Alfred Uhry. Based on the novella by Eudora Welty Set in eighteenth[...]
    all-day Beets/Moon Theatre Co
    Beets/Moon Theatre Co
    Mar 31 all-day
    The Moon Theatre Company announces an encore production of “Beets,” a two-act original play by local playwright Rick Padden that premiered at Loveland’s Rialto Theater eight years ago to sold-out crowds. Beets” is historical fiction[...]

    View Calendar



Copyright 2012 Colorado Theater Guild
Site Build by DenverMind Media
In partnership with SCFD of Colorado