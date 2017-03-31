Call 303.931.7241 | Follow @CTGGuild


The Blog


Siren Song – A Pirate Odyssey/Buntport Theater (April 8)

Posted by gshanstrom on 31 Mar 2017 / 0 Comment


Buntport Theater for All Ages debuts its newest comedy series:
SIREN SONG
~A pirate odyssey~

April 8 @ 1:00 and 3:00

Tickets: $8 ($7 online)

Ahoy! The writer-actor-theatermakers who created the award-winning comedies Trunks: a live comic book and Duck Duck Dupe have gotten their sea legs! Jessica Robblee, Mitch Slevc, Jack Wefso, plus a new member of their crew-Charles Wefso- stand ready to take all of Denver’s landlubbers to sea with their newest show for all ages-Siren Song, an original, monthly seafaring series inspired by Homer’s Odyssey.

The moment this quirky new series sets sail, expect to swim around in the clever and the silly. Populated by feisty gods, notorious mortals, idiosyncratic sea beasts, and untold monsters, this show’s adventures are for all pirates and their parents. In its 12th season of creating original work for multigenerational audiences, the Siren Song creative team earned Buntport Westword’s Best Place for Family Theater Award in 2015 and consistently offers a brand of comedy that’s fun for everybody-be they wee or be they wizened!

AND not only will the show pay homage to Odysseus’ enduring journey, but also-true to its title-each original episode will be written based upon an audience-suggested song. Elton John’s “Tiny Dancer” is the first song the series uses as its launch point, so mark your calendars, blue jean babies, Oct. 8 is the only day you can see that episode. You see, each episode plays for only one day (with shows at 1pm and 3pm) before the Buntport team moves on to create the next episode.

Funny, affordable, filled with talented guest stars, and featuring a theme shanty by Chimney Choir, Siren Song is a great reason to go local when planning your entertainments. AND if you have a birthday party to plan, this is the stress-free way to go. Bring your group to the show then dive into Creative Drama games.

Siren Song is calling you, maties…no need to resist…this series will be the treasure on your calendar’s map!

SHOWS 1pm & 3pm the Second Saturday of each month Oct-May
(OCT. 8, NOV. 12, DEC. 10, JAN. 14, FEB. 11, MAR. 11, APR. 8, & MAY 13)

Buntport Theater
717 Lipan Street
Denver, CO
720-946-1388
www.buntport.com


Read more →

  • Our Sponsors

  • Find us on Facebook

  • Upcoming Events

    Mar
    31
    Fri
    2017
    all-day *Disgraced / DCPA Theatre Company
    *Disgraced / DCPA Theatre Company
    Mar 31 all-day
    Disgraced By Ayad Akhtar Mar 31 – May 7, 2017 Ricketson Theatre Amir has spent his adult life downplaying his upbringing to build the perfect life. But a high-profile court case and his wife’s Islamic-inspired[...]
    all-day *The Intelligent Design of Jenny...
    *The Intelligent Design of Jenny...
    Mar 31 all-day
    Vintage Theatre presents The Intelligent Design of Jenny Chow by Rolin Jones Directed by Mark Pergola March 31 – May 21, 2017 Vintage Theatre presents “The Intelligent Design of Jenny Chow” March 31 through May[...]
    all-day *The Nether / Benchmark Theatre
    *The Nether / Benchmark Theatre
    Mar 31 all-day
    The Nether by Jennifer Haley Directed by Rachel Bouchard Starring Haley Johnson and Marc Stith “The Nether is a virtual wonderland that provides total sensory immersion. Just log in, choose an identity and indulge your every desire. But when[...]
    all-day *The Robber Bridegroom / Town Hall
    *The Robber Bridegroom / Town Hall
    Mar 31 all-day
    The Robber Bridegroom Directed by Robert Wells March 31 – April 30, 2017 Book by Alfred Uhry, Music by Robert Waldman, Lyrics by Alfred Uhry. Based on the novella by Eudora Welty Set in eighteenth[...]
    all-day Beets/Moon Theatre Co
    Beets/Moon Theatre Co
    Mar 31 all-day
    The Moon Theatre Company announces an encore production of “Beets,” a two-act original play by local playwright Rick Padden that premiered at Loveland’s Rialto Theater eight years ago to sold-out crowds. Beets” is historical fiction[...]

    View Calendar



Copyright 2012 Colorado Theater Guild
Site Build by DenverMind Media
In partnership with SCFD of Colorado