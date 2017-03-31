Call 303.931.7241 | Follow @CTGGuild


Very Short Stories: International/Stories on Stage @ Su Teatro (April 8)

Posted by gshanstrom on 31 Mar 2017 / 0 Comment


Stories on Stage presents:
Very Short Stories: International

Saturday, April 8 | 1:30 & 7:30pm

Su Teatro, Denver

Buntport Theater returns with Flash Fiction from around the world. ​

Stories on Stage @
SU TEATRO CULTURAL & PERFORMING ARTS CENTER
721 Santa Fe Drive
Denver, CO 80204
www.suteatro.org
(303) 296-0219


