The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance/Bas Bleu Readers’ Theatre (April 9 – April 15)

Bas Bleu Readers’ Theatre
“The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance”
by Jethro Compton
directed by Don Kraus

April 9, 10 & 15

There’s the law and then, there’s the gun. Was it justice or murder? When legend is bigger than truth, print the legend. This is not the screenplay, but a newly conceived playscript by a British writer who as a boy spent “his days and nights dreaming of the great American West.”

Bas Bleu Theatre
401 Pine St
Fort Collins, CO 80524
970.498.8949
basbleu.org


