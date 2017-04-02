Platte Valley Players announce auditions for A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum

Book by Burt Shevelove & Larry Gelbart

Music & Lyrics by Stephen Sondheim

Directed and choreographed by Kelly Van Oosbree

Music Direction by Bonnie Simcox

Platte Valley Players – an award-winning community theatre based in Brighton, CO- just 20 miles northeast of downtown Denver- is happy to announce auditions for the musical comedy A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum.

Looking for actors ages 16 and up. We will cast 9 men and 8 women. All ethnicities are encouraged to audition. The role of Miles Gloriosus has been cast.

AUDITION DATES:

Monday April 10, 7 PM-9:00

Tuesday April 11, 7 PM-9:00

Sign up for an audition slot at

http://www.signupgenius.com/go/10c0e49a4a922a2f49-auditions

****Video auditions will also be accepted. Email kellyvan22@hotmail.com for more information on what to send****

AUDITION LOCATION:

First Presbyterian Church of Brighton 510 S. 27th Ave Brighton, CO 80601

WHAT TO PREPARE:

16-32 bars of a musical theatre song of your choice. An accompanist will be provided

You will be asked to sing and read from the script and score. No dance call will be required.

Please bring headshot/photo and resume. List of conflicts.