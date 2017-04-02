Call 303.931.7241 | Follow @CTGGuild


April 10 & 11 – A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum / Platte Valley Players

Posted by gshanstrom on 02 Apr 2017 / 0 Comment


Platte Valley Players announce auditions for A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum
Book by Burt Shevelove & Larry Gelbart
Music & Lyrics by Stephen Sondheim
Directed and choreographed by Kelly Van Oosbree
Music Direction by Bonnie Simcox

Platte Valley Players – an award-winning community theatre based in Brighton, CO- just 20 miles northeast of downtown Denver- is happy to announce auditions for the musical comedy A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum.

Looking for actors ages 16 and up. We will cast 9 men and 8 women. All ethnicities are encouraged to audition. The role of Miles Gloriosus has been cast.

AUDITION DATES:
Monday April 10, 7 PM-9:00
Tuesday April 11, 7 PM-9:00

Sign up for an audition slot at
http://www.signupgenius.com/go/10c0e49a4a922a2f49-auditions

****Video auditions will also be accepted. Email kellyvan22@hotmail.com for more information on what to send****

AUDITION LOCATION:
First Presbyterian Church of Brighton 510 S. 27th Ave Brighton, CO 80601

WHAT TO PREPARE:
16-32 bars of a musical theatre song of your choice. An accompanist will be provided
You will be asked to sing and read from the script and score. No dance call will be required.
Please bring headshot/photo and resume. List of conflicts.


