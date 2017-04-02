The Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities will hold auditions for its 2017-18 Black Box Repertory Season on April 17 and 24 Callbacks are scheduled for May 1 and 2. Call the Arvada Center Box Office at 720-898-7200 to schedule an appointment time. Actors must be 18 years & older to audition.

The season includes:

· The Foreigner: Directed by Geoffrey Kent

· Sense and Sensibility: Directed by Lynne Collins

· The Electric Baby: Directed by Rick Barbour

· All My Sons: Directed by Lynne Collins

Some casting will be for ensemble positions; these actors will be cast in The Foreigner and two or three repertory productions. There are also some roles that will be for a single production.

General audition requirements:

Individuals of all ethnic and cultural backgrounds are needed and encouraged to audition for all roles. Unless specifically noted, roles are not limited to any specific ethnicity, size or age.

Experienced performers with strong acting abilities are needed. See the character breakdowns (below) for specifics on available roles. Actors should prepare two, two-minute contrasting monologues. A current headshot and résumé are required. Equity members must have a current equity ID card. These are Equity LORT D productions; non-equity actors will be considered.

Rehearsal and performance dates:

Rehearsals for The Foreigner begin on September 12, 2017. The production opens on October 13 and runs through November 18, 2017.

Rehearsals for Sense and Sensibility begin on October 24, 2017. The production opens on January 26, 2018 and runs through May 6, 2018.

Rehearsals for The Electric Baby begin on October 31, 2017. The production opens on February 9 and runs through May 4, 2018.

Rehearsals for All My Sons begin on December 19, 2017. The production opens March 2 and runs through May 3, 2018.

Performances are Thursday through Saturday evenings with matinees on Wednesdays, Sundays and some Saturdays for a total of five or six per week.

More Information