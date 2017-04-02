The Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities will hold auditions for the musical, A Chorus Line at the Arvada Center, 6901 Wadsworth Blvd., on April 25 and 26 (Chorus Dance Call is April 24), and in New York City, on April 20, 2017. Denver Callbacks are scheduled for April 27.

The Arvada Center production will be directed by Rod A. Lansberry with musical direction by David J. Madore, choreography by Kitty Skillman Hilsabeck. The Producing Artistic Director of Musicals is Rod A. Lansberry.

Adult Principal and Chorus:

Colorado Principal/Chorus auditions are on April 25 and 26, from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., by appointment only. The Women’s Chorus dance call is 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m., and Men’s Chorus dance call is 1:00 p.m. to 2:15 p.m. on April 24. All dance calls are by appointment only and dancers may be asked to sing. Call the Arvada Center Box Office at 720-898-7200 to schedule an appointment time. Please do not contact the production staff to schedule an appointment. Actors must be 18 years & older to audition.

General Audition Requirements:

Experienced performers with strong acting and singing abilities are needed. Strong dancing abilities are required. See the character breakdown (below) for specifics on available roles. Actors should prepare 16-32 bars from a song appropriate to the style of show. Please bring sheet music; an accompanist will be provided. Recorded music or a cappella audition will eliminate casting consideration. A current headshot and résumé are required. Audio and video submissions will not be considered.

Equity members must have a current equity ID card. This is an Equity LORT B production, non-equity actors will be considered. Individuals of all ethnic and cultural backgrounds are needed and encouraged to audition for all roles.

Rehearsal and Performance Dates:

Rehearsals for A Chorus Line begin on Friday, August 18. The production opens Tuesday, September 12 and runs through October 1, 2017. Performances are Tuesday through Saturday evenings with matinees on Wednesdays, Saturdays, and Sundays for a total of eight shows per week.

