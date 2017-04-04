Vintage Theatre Announces Auditions for

Douglas Carter Beane’s hilarious comedy

THE LITTLE DOG LAUGHED

Directed by Rachel Bouchard

AUDITIONS: Saturday, May 6th (11:00 – 3:00 p.m.)

LOCATION: Vintage Theatre, 1468 Dayton St, Aurora 80010

PREPARE: Please prepare a 1-2 minute comic monologue. Please bring a resume and headshot.

CALLBACKS: Sunday, May 7th (6:00 – 9:00 p.m.)

APPOINTMENTS: click here to schedule your audition appointment.

http://www.signupgenius.com/go/5080f4aafac2aaa8-auditions13

RUN DATES: September 8th – October 22nd with a possible extension to October 29th in the Bond-Trimble Theatre. Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 and Sundays at 2:30 with one Industry Night Monday, September 18th.

REHEARSALS: will begin late July / early August and will depend on the actors’ schedules.

ROLES AVAILABLE (all roles are available):

Mitchell (male – late 20s – mid 30s) – an actor. Partial nudity may be required for this role.

Alex (male – 20s) – a rent-boy. Partial nudity may be required for this role.

Diane (female 40s-50s) – an ambitious Hollywood agent.

Ellen (female – 20s) – Alex’s girlfriend.

ABOUT THE SHOW: In this hilariously caustic send-up of Hollywood, a fast-talking agent tries to save the career and reputation of young movie star after he falls in love with a call-boy in New York. Playwright Douglas Carter Beane is the author of several successful plays including As Bees in Honey Drown and The Nance.

QUESTIONS? Email Vintage Theatre at vintagetheatreproductions@gmail.com