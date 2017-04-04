Call 303.931.7241 | Follow @CTGGuild


The Blog


May 6 – The Little Dog Laughed / Vintage Theatre

Posted by gshanstrom on 04 Apr 2017 / 0 Comment


Vintage Theatre Announces Auditions for
Douglas Carter Beane’s hilarious comedy
THE LITTLE DOG LAUGHED
Directed by Rachel Bouchard

AUDITIONS: Saturday, May 6th (11:00 – 3:00 p.m.)

LOCATION: Vintage Theatre, 1468 Dayton St, Aurora 80010

PREPARE: Please prepare a 1-2 minute comic monologue. Please bring a resume and headshot.

CALLBACKS: Sunday, May 7th (6:00 – 9:00 p.m.)

APPOINTMENTS: click here to schedule your audition appointment.

http://www.signupgenius.com/go/5080f4aafac2aaa8-auditions13

RUN DATES: September 8th – October 22nd with a possible extension to October 29th in the Bond-Trimble Theatre. Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 and Sundays at 2:30 with one Industry Night Monday, September 18th.

REHEARSALS: will begin late July / early August and will depend on the actors’ schedules.

ROLES AVAILABLE (all roles are available):
Mitchell (male – late 20s – mid 30s) – an actor. Partial nudity may be required for this role.
Alex (male – 20s) – a rent-boy. Partial nudity may be required for this role.
Diane (female 40s-50s) – an ambitious Hollywood agent.
Ellen (female – 20s) – Alex’s girlfriend.

ABOUT THE SHOW: In this hilariously caustic send-up of Hollywood, a fast-talking agent tries to save the career and reputation of young movie star after he falls in love with a call-boy in New York. Playwright Douglas Carter Beane is the author of several successful plays including As Bees in Honey Drown and The Nance.

QUESTIONS? Email Vintage Theatre at vintagetheatreproductions@gmail.com


Read more →

  • Our Sponsors

  • Find us on Facebook

  • Upcoming Events

    Apr
    4
    Tue
    2017
    all-day *Building the Wall / Curious
    *Building the Wall / Curious
    Apr 4 all-day
    In the wake of the Trump administration’s actions on immigration, Curious will produce Building the Wall by Robert Schenkkan (All the Way, The Kentucky Cycle) – a terrifyingly timely, gripping exploration of what happens when we[...]
    Apr
    6
    Thu
    2017
    all-day *Life Lessons/5th Wall Productions
    *Life Lessons/5th Wall Productions
    Apr 6 all-day
    5th Wall Productions Life Lessons by Roberto Martinez At The Bakery 2132 Market St. Denver Co April 6th, 7th, 8th 13th, 14th, 15th, 20th, 21st, 22nd Tickets: $15 in advance $20 at the door http://5th-wall-productions.ticketleap.com/
    all-day *Silent Sky / Boulder Ensemble TC
    *Silent Sky / Boulder Ensemble TC
    Apr 6 all-day
    Silent Sky / Boulder Ensemble TC A regional premiere by Lauren Gunderson April 6-30, 2016 In a Harvard basement office, Henrietta Swan Leavitt maps the night sky, cataloguing the stars. Although the task seems endless,[...]
    Apr
    7
    Fri
    2017
    all-day *A Time to Kill/Vintage Theatre
    *A Time to Kill/Vintage Theatre
    Apr 7 all-day
    Vintage Theatre presents the Regional Premiere of A Time to Kill by Rupert Holmes from the novel by John Grisham Directed by Bernie Cardell April 7 – May 21, 2017 Vintage Theatre presents “A Time[...]
    all-day *Arms and the Man/Germinal Stage
    *Arms and the Man/Germinal Stage
    Apr 7 all-day
    Germinal Stage presents: ARMS AND THE MAN The Popular Comedy by George Bernard Shaw April 7th through April 30th Friday and Saturday at 7:30 Sunday afternoon matinees at 2:00 No Sunday evening performances. Black Box[...]

    View Calendar



Copyright 2012 Colorado Theater Guild
Site Build by DenverMind Media
In partnership with SCFD of Colorado