CenterStage Theatre Company is pleased to announce open auditions for In the Heights, directed by Taylor Roberts.

All auditions are by appointment: May 12, 4:15-8:45pm and May 13, 1:15-5:45pm at St. Ambrose Episcopal Church (7520 S. Boulder Rd. in Boulder). Callbacks will be held as needed on May 14.

Sign up for a time slot at http://bit.ly/cstcintheheights

In the Heights Audition Requirements:

All actors must be aged 14-21 to be eligible to audition.

Prepare approximately 32 bars of a contemporary musical theatre song in the style of the show that shows off your range for the primary audition. PLEASE DO NOT SING A SONG FROM THE SHOW. Bring sheet music in your key; an accompanist will be provided. An MP3 track with accompaniment only is also acceptable (though not preferred), provided it is edited and cued correctly. Actors wishing to be considered for the roles of Usnavi, Benny, Grafitti Pete, and/or Sonny should also prepare the short rap section of “In the Heights” attached below. No a cappella auditions. Some actors will also be asked to read from the script. Dance auditions may be held for certain roles. All those auditioning are encouraged to provide a résumé of their onstage experience and training and bring a headshot (if available – this does not have to be a professional photo). Digital photos of all actors will also be taken at the auditions. Please bring a list of all potential conflicts including school events, work, travel, etc. for the time period May 22-July 23. Any conflicts with the posted schedule must be discussed with the Director and agreed to before casting can be confirmed.

If cast, tuition fee of $400 and costume fee of $50 apply.

Performances tentatively scheduled for July 15-23 at the Dairy Arts Center in Boulder.

All roles will be double cast to the extent that we are able. We look forward to meeting you at auditions!

Character Breakdown

**Note: We would love to have an extremely diverse cast, and actors of all ethnicities are encouraged to audition.

Usnavi – Owner of De La Vega’s Bodega, his parents emigrated from the Dominican Republic and have since passed away. He lives with Abuela Claudia, who isn’t actually his grandmother but they are as close as family. Usnavi is in love with Vanessa and remains the eyes and ears of his Washington Heights neighborhood. Drives the story; must ooze personality/charisma. Rapper/singer, high baritone/tenor (to G4); Spanish speaking a plus.

Nina Rosario – Freshman at Stanford University. She is the daughter of Kevin and Camilia Rosario. Nina is the only member of her family and friends who made it to college. She is best friends with Vanessa and a beacon of hope and inspiration to all who know her; she represents the opportunity outside of “the Heights.” Very bright, sweet; feels that she has let everyone down because she’s dropping out of college. High belter (to F5); Spanish speaking a plus.

Benny – Now a cab driver for Rosario Car and Limousine, he once was a street punk and hoodlum, often finding himself in trouble. Kevin saw promise in Benny and helped shape him into a responsible, hard-working young man. Benny has enormous respect for Kevin and sees him as a father figure. Eventually falling in love with Nina, Benny sees a future for them by becoming a businessman. He and Usnavi are best friends. Baritenor (to Ab4), singer/rapper.

​Vanessa – A shampoo girl at Daniela’s Salon, Vanessa is strong, intelligent, and grew up with Benny and Usnavi. Though Usnavi would like to be something more than Vanessa’s “friend”, he has never made any attempt. Vanessa dreams of leaving to create her own life away from her alcoholic mother. Worldly and urban; must be strong dancer, high belter (to E5); Spanish speaking a plus.

Abuela Claudia – Raised Usnavi after his parents passed away and continues to live with him. She emigrated from Cuba when she was very young. Of all the characters, Abuela Claudia has been in “The Heights” the longest. She struggled to learn English, struggled to find work, and in turn has helped others who have followed in her path. She is clearly the matriarch of the neighborhood. Spanish speaking a plus; belter (F#3 to C5).

Sonny – Usnavi’s teenage cousin, Sonny is spending the summer working at the bodega. He usually hangs out on the street with his friend Graffiti Pete but avoids trouble. He is an extremely intelligent young man who strives to emulate Usnavi. Passionate to solve the social and economic problems of the city, he is someone that needs guidance or risks ending up a street punk. Aggressive, charming; rapper/singer, high tenor (to Bb4).

Kevin Rosario – Owner of Rosario Car and Limousine, Kevin is a husband to Camila and father to Nina. While Kevin was born and raised in Arecibo, Puerto Rico, he immigrated to New York City with Camila. Kevin immediately started working to provide a better life for his newly-arrived family. He is stubborn, hot tempered at times and can be quick to act without thoughts of repercussions. Strong actor, dreaming through Nina; baritone (to E4); Spanish speaking a plus.

Camila Rosario – She is the co-owner of Rosario Car and Limousine with her husband Kevin. Also from Arecibo, Puerto Rico, she fell in love with Kevin at 19 and immigrated with him to New York City. She is cool-headed yet keeps a subtle but strong leash on Kevin. Straight-talker; Spanish speaking a plus; belter (G3 to B4).

Piragua Guy – He walks the hot and humid streets of Washington Heights selling piraguas (flavored ice shavings) to earn a living. He represents a rhythm of the islands in the big city. Tenor with extensive singing (must have sustainable A4); Spanish speaking a plus.

Daniela – The owner of Daniela’s Salon. Savvy to say the least, she is quick witted, brassy and outspoken. While she retains a motherly relationship with Vanessa, she remains the gossip queen of the neighborhood. No-nonsense, she has built a successful business but is being forced out the neighborhood because of the rent hikes. Brash; Spanish speaking a plus; belter (G3 to C5).

Carla – Hairdresser at Daniela’s salon. Born and raised in Queens, she is a pure, sweet, innocent and loving young woman who is devoted to her family and friends, though she is easily taken advantage of because of her naivety. She and Daniela are best friends. Ditzy; Spanish speaking a plus.

Graffiti Pete – Graffiti artist and the nemesis of Usnavi, he is always hanging out on the streets, dancing to his boom box music, spraying any surface he can. Usnavi is unhappy that he and Sonny are friends because Graffiti Pete epitomizes everything that Usnavi hopes that Sonny will not grow up to be. Ghetto talk, must have “swag”; strong hip-hop dancer, rapper/singer; Spanish speaking a plus.

Ensemble – Strong dancer/singers (dance in multiple styles – hip hop, latin, etc.). Very active ensemble in several large numbers.