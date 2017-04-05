Equinox Theatre Company Announces Auditions for the Regional Premiere of:

Thrill Me: The Leopold and Loeb Story

Book, Music & Lyrics by Stephen Dolginoff

Directed by Patrick Brownson

Music Directed by Michelle Fitzgerald

Denver, CO: Equinox Theatre Company is thrilled to announce auditions for the 4th show in its exciting 2017 season. Auditions for THRILL ME: THE LEOPOLD AND LOEB STORY will be held Sunday, May 28 from 12:00 to 3:00 PM. Callbacks will be Thursday, June 1 from 7:00 PM to 10:00 PM. Auditions, Callbacks and Performances will be at The Bug Theatre, 3654 Navajo Street in Denver.

Performances will be Friday and Saturday nights from July 18 through August 19, at The Bug Theatre, plus one Industry Night, Date TBD. Rehearsals will be evenings and weekends, and a tentative rehearsal schedule will be available at the auditions.

About the Show: THRILL ME: THE LEOPOLD & LOEB STORY is a two-character musical drama that recounts the chilling true story of the legendary duo who committed one of the most infamous and heinous crimes of the twentieth century. Focusing on their obsessive relationship and utilizing Leopold’s 1958 parole hearing as a framework, THRILL ME reveals the series of events in 1924 Chicago that led about-to-be law students Leopold and Loeb to be forever remembered as “the thrill killers.” Nathan Leopold was passionate about Richard Loeb, who was passionate about crime and excitement. They created a secret agreement to satisfy each other’s needs. Soon Richard convinced Nathan that they embodied Nietzsche’s idea of the “Superman” and were above society. Then he drew him into his plan to lure a young boy to his death just to prove they could get away with it. But soon their perfect crime unraveled due to a careless mistake. Or was it so careless?

Seeking: 2 M (late teens to 20s. 18+ only please)

Nathan Leopold (late teens – 20s): Smart, caring, completely in love with Richard and willing to follow him, often to his own detriment. Also plays a weary Nathan in his 50s, narrating the story to the parole board.

Richard Loeb (late teens – 20s): Self-centered, hyper intelligent, with a very dark core, but also needs to be charming and attractive to Nathan.

Audition Requirements: Please prepare 16-32 bars of a song in the style of the show. Think 1930s, jazz, ballad, etc. Also please bring a headshot and resume, plus all of your conflicts through August 19, 2017.

This is a non-equity production, though a small stipend will be made available at the end of the run.

To Audition: visit www.EquinoxTheatreDenver.com, click on “Auditions.” You will see a link that will take you to the Sign Up Genius page to sign up for an audition time slot. You will receive an email reminder two days prior to your audition.