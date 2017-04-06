Vintage Theatre is seeking an additional male cast member for the upcoming production of Ring of Fire. This person must be a solid vocalist and guitar player, preferably familiar with the Johnny Cash songbook. This is a paid gig. Performances are weekends starting June 23- closing August 6.

If interested- please send resume and video submission of yourself singing a Johnny Cash song while accompanying yourself on guitar to: eric@ericweinstein.com and kellyvan22@hotmail.com