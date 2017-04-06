Looking for someone to help stage the state finals for “The Big Idea Project” at Aspen Academy (5859 South University Boulevard Greenwood Village, CO 80121)

on May 13 from 5:30-8:30 pm.

Working with about 50 people on May 13 with rehearsal being prior to the show.

Contact: Bruce Wilhelm

touchpoint@mac.com or 303-246-7510

(*note from Gloria- we do not know if this is a paid or volunteer gig)