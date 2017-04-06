Call 303.931.7241 | Follow @CTGGuild


“The Big Idea Project” at Aspen Academy seeking help

Posted by gshanstrom on 06 Apr 2017


Looking for someone to help stage the state finals for “The Big Idea Project”  at Aspen Academy (5859 South University Boulevard  Greenwood Village, CO 80121)
on May 13 from 5:30-8:30 pm.

Working with about 50 people on May 13 with rehearsal being prior to the show.

Contact:  Bruce Wilhelm
touchpoint@mac.com or 303-246-7510

(*note from Gloria- we do not know if this is a paid or volunteer gig)

 


    View Calendar



