Upcoming EventsApr7Fri2017all-day *A Time to Kill/Vintage Theatre*A Time to Kill/Vintage TheatreApr 7 all-dayVintage Theatre presents the Regional Premiere of A Time to Kill by Rupert Holmes from the novel by John Grisham Directed by Bernie Cardell April 7 – May 21, 2017 Vintage Theatre presents “A Time[...]all-day *Arms and the Man/Germinal Stage*Arms and the Man/Germinal StageApr 7 all-dayGerminal Stage presents: ARMS AND THE MAN The Popular Comedy by George Bernard Shaw April 7th through April 30th Friday and Saturday at 7:30 Sunday afternoon matinees at 2:00 No Sunday evening performances. Black Box[...]all-day *Disgraced /Denver Center Theatr...*Disgraced /Denver Center Theatr...Apr 7 all-dayDisgraced By Ayad Akhtar Mar 31 – May 7, 2017 (opens April 7) Ricketson Theatre Amir has spent his adult life downplaying his upbringing to build the perfect life. But a high-profile court case and[...]all-day *Disney’s Beauty & the Beast/Jes...*Disney’s Beauty & the Beast/Jes...Apr 7 all-dayJesters Dinner Theatre presents: Disney’s Beauty & the Beast April 7 – July 2 The classic story tells of Belle, a young woman in a provincial town, and the Beast, who is really a young[...]all-day *Legally Blonde/The Venue Theatre*Legally Blonde/The Venue TheatreApr 7 all-dayLEGALLY BLONDE Music and Lyrics by Laurence O’Keefe and Nell Benjamin Book by Heather Hach April 7 – 29 Based on the novel by Amanda Brown and the Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer motion picture Legally Blonde The Musical[...]