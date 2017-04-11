Call 303.931.7241 | Follow @CTGGuild


Female Backup Singer needed- Rock of Aging / Firehouse Theater

Posted by gshanstrom on 11 Apr 2017 / 0 Comment


Firehouse Theater – ROCK OF AGING – Female Backup Singer needed. The show is a parody/revue of the music of the 1960’s and 70’s. Written by Deborah Montgomery. Directed by Lorraine Scott, Musical Direction Trent Hines. We lost a cast member who took a job out of state. Criteria is someone who loves to sing harmony,  be on the stage the entire time, to dance, and just plain have fun. Production dates are June 17 – July 15 in the John Hand Theater. Call 303 562-3232.


