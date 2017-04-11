Call 303.931.7241 | Follow @CTGGuild


The Blog


Executive Director / Evergreen Children’s Chorale

Posted by gshanstrom on 11 Apr 2017 / 0 Comment


Job Posting: Executive Director, Evergreen Children’s Chorale

Evergreen Children’s Chorale (ECC) is seeking a professional and enthusiastic individual to lead our team in the role of Executive Director. For 25 years, ECC has provided high quality chorale and musical theatre instruction and performance opportunities to students in 2nd through 8th grades.

The Executive Director will be responsible for overseeing the strategic vision and long-term sustainability of the organization while also managing and executing daily operations. Working closely with our dedicated and talented artistic staff, the Executive Director will have ultimate responsibility for areas such as strategic planning; fundraising and grant-writing; marketing and outreach; logistics and scheduling of performances and rehearsals; communication with stakeholders; budgeting, accounting, and financial reporting; relationships with contractors and vendors; compliance with policies and procedures; and oversight of volunteers.

The Executive Director will report to the Board of Directors and will work closely with our Artistic Director. The position also includes frequent interactions with artistic staff, members, parents, and community partners and vendors. A successful candidate will be a dynamic and inspired leader with a proven passion for providing inspiring music and theatre experiences to children. Applicants should be able to multi-task efficiently and with grace, have excellent organizational and communication skills, demonstrate a proven ability to work collaboratively with a team, and have a willingness to roll up their sleeves and dive into the daily work of running a small non-profit.

Candidates should have a minimum of a Bachelor’s Degree and at least three years of relevant experience. Experience in managing a non-profit is preferred.

Salary is competitive and commensurate with experience. Applications will be accepted until the position is filled. The position is part-time with flexible hours to be negotiated. Please email a letter of interest, resume, and three references to info@evergreenchildrenschorale.com.

ECC is an equal opportunity employer and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, ethnicity, religion, national origin, age, disability, political affiliation, sex, sexual orientation, gender expression, or marital, parental, or military status.


Read more →

  • Our Sponsors

  • Find us on Facebook

  • Upcoming Events

    Apr
    13
    Thu
    2017
    all-day *EVITA / Lone Tree Arts Center
    *EVITA / Lone Tree Arts Center
    Apr 13 all-day
    EVITA / Lone Tree Arts Center Music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, Lyrics by Tim Rice April 13 – April 29, 2017 Main Stage Argentina’s controversial First Lady is the subject of this dynamic musical masterpiece.[...]
    all-day *Footloose, the Musical/ StageDo...
    *Footloose, the Musical/ StageDo...
    Apr 13 all-day
    Footloose, the Musical/ StageDoor Theatre April 13 – 22, 2017 Directed by Kelly McAllister Music Direction by Tanner Kelly Choreography by Tracy Doty Featuring our Senior Company www.StageDoorTheatre.org 25797 Conifer Road, Conifer, CO 80433               303-838-0809
    all-day *The Gun Show/And Toto too Theat...
    *The Gun Show/And Toto too Theat...
    Apr 13 all-day
    APRIL 13-APRIL 29, 2017 THE GUN SHOW A REGIONAL PREMIERE The Gun Show written by EM Lewis, directed by Susan Lyles and starring Mark Collins (Lost Creatures-And Toto too Theatre, Jerusalem-The Edge Theater, God of[...]
    all-day *The Heroines of Central Ohio/Mi...
    *The Heroines of Central Ohio/Mi...
    Apr 13 all-day
    Millibo Art Theatre presents: The Heroines of Central Ohio by Chris Shaw Swanson April 13 – April 30 TRACY: “SORRY I BROUGHT UP A CORPSE” EVIE: “WITH ONE FINGER, RANDALL SILENCES HER DEWY SENSUAL LIPS”[...]
    Apr
    14
    Fri
    2017
    all-day *The Male Intellect: An Oxymoron...
    *The Male Intellect: An Oxymoron...
    Apr 14 all-day
    THE MALE INTELLECT: AN OXYMORON April 14 – 22 Described by The New York Times as “Hilarious… a one man tour de force!” it is hands down one of the funniest solo shows you will[...]

    View Calendar



Copyright 2012 Colorado Theater Guild
Site Build by DenverMind Media
In partnership with SCFD of Colorado