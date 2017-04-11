Job Posting: Executive Director, Evergreen Children’s Chorale

Evergreen Children’s Chorale (ECC) is seeking a professional and enthusiastic individual to lead our team in the role of Executive Director. For 25 years, ECC has provided high quality chorale and musical theatre instruction and performance opportunities to students in 2nd through 8th grades.

The Executive Director will be responsible for overseeing the strategic vision and long-term sustainability of the organization while also managing and executing daily operations. Working closely with our dedicated and talented artistic staff, the Executive Director will have ultimate responsibility for areas such as strategic planning; fundraising and grant-writing; marketing and outreach; logistics and scheduling of performances and rehearsals; communication with stakeholders; budgeting, accounting, and financial reporting; relationships with contractors and vendors; compliance with policies and procedures; and oversight of volunteers.

The Executive Director will report to the Board of Directors and will work closely with our Artistic Director. The position also includes frequent interactions with artistic staff, members, parents, and community partners and vendors. A successful candidate will be a dynamic and inspired leader with a proven passion for providing inspiring music and theatre experiences to children. Applicants should be able to multi-task efficiently and with grace, have excellent organizational and communication skills, demonstrate a proven ability to work collaboratively with a team, and have a willingness to roll up their sleeves and dive into the daily work of running a small non-profit.

Candidates should have a minimum of a Bachelor’s Degree and at least three years of relevant experience. Experience in managing a non-profit is preferred.

Salary is competitive and commensurate with experience. Applications will be accepted until the position is filled. The position is part-time with flexible hours to be negotiated. Please email a letter of interest, resume, and three references to info@evergreenchildrenschorale.com.

ECC is an equal opportunity employer and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, ethnicity, religion, national origin, age, disability, political affiliation, sex, sexual orientation, gender expression, or marital, parental, or military status.