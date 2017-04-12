Call 303.931.7241 | Follow @CTGGuild


The Blog


May 13 – Eurydice / Q1Go Productions

Posted by gshanstrom on 12 Apr 2017 / 0 Comment


May 13th AUDITIONS — Eurydice by Sarah Ruhl
Q1Go is seeking high-school and college aged actors for our August production of Eurydice.  This show runs 8/10 – 8/13 at the Aurora Fox Theatre.

Audition Sign-Up:

http://www.signupgenius.com/go/4090f44a5a729a0f94-auditions1

Eurydice
by Sarah Ruhl
Directed by Christina Roberts
Original Music by Adam White
Feat. Devised Movement & Aerial Silks
In Eurydice, Sarah Ruhl reimagines the classic myth of Orpheus through the eyes of its heroine. Dying too young on her wedding day, Eurydice must journey to the underworld, where she reunites with her father and struggles to remember her lost love. With contemporary characters, ingenious plot twists, and breathtaking visual effects, the play is a fresh look at a timeless love story.

DATE: Saturday, May 13th, 2017
TIME: 9:00 AM — 4:00 PM
LOCATION: Avanti Music, 2030 E County Line Rd #U, Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
PREPARE: Please bring a copy of your resume/headshot and list of conflicts for June 4th – August 13th.
CALLBACKS: Thursday, May 18th from 7:00 – 10:00 p.m.  Actors will be notified by email or phone on Sunday the 14th if they will be needed at callbacks.

Video auditions will be accepted at the discretion of the director.
YOUR AUDITION: Please prepare a 1-2 minute monologue showing range (two short contrasting pieces is also acceptable).  You may be asked to cold read from the script.  Call-backs will consist of movement activities and scene-work.  If you are a vocalist or instrumental musician you may be asked to prepare an additional short piece.
PERFORMANCES: The production runs August 10th – 13th at the Aurora Fox Theatre, 9900 E Colfax Ave, Aurora, CO 80010.  Specific performance and rehearsal schedule will be available at auditions.

REHEARSALS: Rehearsals will begin on or around June 4th.  Rehearsal schedule is built around cast conflicts although we typically plan on at least two week-nights and weekend rehearsals.  Rehearsal location TBD (we use several Denver spaces including the Aurora Fox).
CASTING BREAKDOWN:

Eurydice
An intelligent, vivacious, maybe quirky, young woman, in love with Orpheus.  Musical ability is preferred but not required.

Orpheus
A charming and naive young musician; he loves Eurydice; he is brave enough to travel to the underworld to retrieve her; he can sing the most beautiful songs. Musical ability is preferred but not required.
Father
Eurydice’s father; he lives in the Underworld; he patiently waits for his daughter; he makes a beautiful house of string for her.
The Nasty Interesting Man/Lord of the Underworld
A magnetic, sometimes childlike individual.  The Lord of the Underworld; he can be very nasty; he rides a red tricycle; he wants to marry Eurydice; he hates Orpheus.

Chorus of Stones
Big Stone, Little Stone, Loud Stone, cold, like “nasty children at a birthday party,” actors must be able to move and be willing to explore characterization through movement.  Stubborn and severe
.
Questions?
Email Q1Go Productions Artistic Director Christina Roberts at Q1GoProductions@gmail.com


Read more →

  • Our Sponsors

  • Find us on Facebook

  • Upcoming Events

    Apr
    13
    Thu
    2017
    all-day *EVITA / Lone Tree Arts Center
    *EVITA / Lone Tree Arts Center
    Apr 13 all-day
    EVITA / Lone Tree Arts Center Music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, Lyrics by Tim Rice April 13 – April 29, 2017 Main Stage Argentina’s controversial First Lady is the subject of this dynamic musical masterpiece.[...]
    all-day *Footloose, the Musical/ StageDo...
    *Footloose, the Musical/ StageDo...
    Apr 13 all-day
    Footloose, the Musical/ StageDoor Theatre April 13 – 22, 2017 Directed by Kelly McAllister Music Direction by Tanner Kelly Choreography by Tracy Doty Featuring our Senior Company www.StageDoorTheatre.org 25797 Conifer Road, Conifer, CO 80433               303-838-0809
    all-day *The Gun Show/And Toto too Theat...
    *The Gun Show/And Toto too Theat...
    Apr 13 all-day
    APRIL 13-APRIL 29, 2017 THE GUN SHOW A REGIONAL PREMIERE The Gun Show written by EM Lewis, directed by Susan Lyles and starring Mark Collins (Lost Creatures-And Toto too Theatre, Jerusalem-The Edge Theater, God of[...]
    all-day *The Heroines of Central Ohio/Mi...
    *The Heroines of Central Ohio/Mi...
    Apr 13 all-day
    Millibo Art Theatre presents: The Heroines of Central Ohio by Chris Shaw Swanson April 13 – April 30 TRACY: “SORRY I BROUGHT UP A CORPSE” EVIE: “WITH ONE FINGER, RANDALL SILENCES HER DEWY SENSUAL LIPS”[...]
    Apr
    14
    Fri
    2017
    all-day *The Male Intellect: An Oxymoron...
    *The Male Intellect: An Oxymoron...
    Apr 14 all-day
    THE MALE INTELLECT: AN OXYMORON April 14 – 22 Described by The New York Times as “Hilarious… a one man tour de force!” it is hands down one of the funniest solo shows you will[...]

    View Calendar



Copyright 2012 Colorado Theater Guild
Site Build by DenverMind Media
In partnership with SCFD of Colorado