May 13th AUDITIONS — Eurydice by Sarah Ruhl

Q1Go is seeking high-school and college aged actors for our August production of Eurydice. This show runs 8/10 – 8/13 at the Aurora Fox Theatre.

Audition Sign-Up:

http://www.signupgenius.com/go/4090f44a5a729a0f94-auditions1

Eurydice

by Sarah Ruhl

Directed by Christina Roberts

Original Music by Adam White

Feat. Devised Movement & Aerial Silks

In Eurydice, Sarah Ruhl reimagines the classic myth of Orpheus through the eyes of its heroine. Dying too young on her wedding day, Eurydice must journey to the underworld, where she reunites with her father and struggles to remember her lost love. With contemporary characters, ingenious plot twists, and breathtaking visual effects, the play is a fresh look at a timeless love story.

DATE: Saturday, May 13th, 2017

TIME: 9:00 AM — 4:00 PM

LOCATION: Avanti Music, 2030 E County Line Rd #U, Highlands Ranch, CO 80126

PREPARE: Please bring a copy of your resume/headshot and list of conflicts for June 4th – August 13th.

CALLBACKS: Thursday, May 18th from 7:00 – 10:00 p.m. Actors will be notified by email or phone on Sunday the 14th if they will be needed at callbacks.

Video auditions will be accepted at the discretion of the director.

YOUR AUDITION: Please prepare a 1-2 minute monologue showing range (two short contrasting pieces is also acceptable). You may be asked to cold read from the script. Call-backs will consist of movement activities and scene-work. If you are a vocalist or instrumental musician you may be asked to prepare an additional short piece.

PERFORMANCES: The production runs August 10th – 13th at the Aurora Fox Theatre, 9900 E Colfax Ave, Aurora, CO 80010. Specific performance and rehearsal schedule will be available at auditions.

REHEARSALS: Rehearsals will begin on or around June 4th. Rehearsal schedule is built around cast conflicts although we typically plan on at least two week-nights and weekend rehearsals. Rehearsal location TBD (we use several Denver spaces including the Aurora Fox).

CASTING BREAKDOWN:

Eurydice

An intelligent, vivacious, maybe quirky, young woman, in love with Orpheus. Musical ability is preferred but not required.

Orpheus

A charming and naive young musician; he loves Eurydice; he is brave enough to travel to the underworld to retrieve her; he can sing the most beautiful songs. Musical ability is preferred but not required.

Father

Eurydice’s father; he lives in the Underworld; he patiently waits for his daughter; he makes a beautiful house of string for her.

The Nasty Interesting Man/Lord of the Underworld

A magnetic, sometimes childlike individual. The Lord of the Underworld; he can be very nasty; he rides a red tricycle; he wants to marry Eurydice; he hates Orpheus.

Chorus of Stones

Big Stone, Little Stone, Loud Stone, cold, like “nasty children at a birthday party,” actors must be able to move and be willing to explore characterization through movement. Stubborn and severe

.

Questions?

Email Q1Go Productions Artistic Director Christina Roberts at Q1GoProductions@gmail.com