Urinetown auditions happening in Loveland, Colorado at Harrington Arts Alliance on May 20th from 8:00-12:00pm. Ages 13+.

Prepare a song from the show. There will be a dance audition, the dance taught at the beginning of auditions. YOU MUST SIGN UP FOR AN AUDITION TIME – haa@harringtonartsalliance.org.

Callbacks will be Monday, May 22nd at 5:30pm.

Rehearsals begin June 6th and are Tuesday & Thursdays from 5:30-8:00pm and Saturday morning from 9-12:00pm. Week of 4th July there will not be rehearsals.

Performance will be at The Lincoln Center Magnolia Theater in Fort Collins on August 11, 12th at 7pm and 13th at 2:00pm. Rehearsals will be at our theater in Loveland.

Production fee for this show is $185.

For more information go to Harrington Arts Alliance – Musical Theatre and so much more!