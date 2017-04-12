THEATREWORKS, located in Colorado Springs, CO will be holding Equity and Non-Equity Auditions for Wild Honey, a play by Michael Frayn adapted from an original play by Anton Chekhov.

Auditions Dates:

Sunday, April 30, 2017 from 6p-10p

Monday, May 1, 2017 from 6p-8p

Callbacks will be by invitation only on Monday, May 1 from 8p-10p

APPOINTMENTS

Auditions are by appointment only. To schedule an appointment please follow this link:

https://www.appointmentquest.com/scheduler/2170047928

PREPARATION

No prepared monologues required. Auditions will consist of cold readings from the script. Audition sides will be posted on our website at: http://www.theatreworkscs.org/work-with-us.html

AUDITION LOCATION

Dusty Loo Bon Vivant Theater – 3955 Regent Circle, Colorado Springs, CO 80918.

University Hall on the University of Colorado, Colorado Springs campus. Look for signage. Parking is free.

PERSONNEL

Kevin Landis will direct wild Honey.

PRODUCTION DATES

First Rehearsal- September 26, 2017; Opening – October 19, 2017; Closing – November 5, 2017

CALLBACKS

Callbacks are by invitation only and will take place on Monday, May 1st from 8p-10p.

All positions are paid. THEATREWORKS operates under an SPT 5 Agreement with Actors’ Equity Association. THEATREWORKS is committed to diversity and we encourage performers of all ethnicities, gender identities, and ages, as well as performers with disabilities, to attend every audition.

Cast Breakdown:

Male Roles:

Dr. Triletzky – The local Doctor, age 30-40

Yakov – A servant in the Voynitzev household, any age

Porfiry Semyonovich Glagolyev- a local landowner, age 30’s – 50’s

Sergy – Anna Petrovna’s stepson, age 20’s

Colonel Triletzky – A retired artillery officer and father of Dr. Triletzky and Sasha, age 60’s

Platanov – the local schoolmaster, age 30’s-40’s

Gerasim Kuzmich Petrin – a wealthy merchant, age 30’s-50’s

Osip – a horsethief, age 30’s – 40’s

Female Roles:

Anna Petrovna – The late General Voynitzev’s widow, age 40’s -50’s

Sofya – Sergey’s wife, age 20-‘s-30’s

Marya Grekova – A chemistry student, age 20’s

Sasha – Platonov’s wife, age 30’s-40’s

4 Ensemble:

Maids, Servants and others: Any age / gender