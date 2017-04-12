Call 303.931.7241 | Follow @CTGGuild


The Blog


April 30 & May 1 – Wild Honey / TheatreWorks

Posted by gshanstrom on 12 Apr 2017 / 0 Comment


THEATREWORKS, located in Colorado Springs, CO will be holding Equity and Non-Equity Auditions for Wild Honey, a play by Michael Frayn adapted from an original play by Anton Chekhov.

Auditions Dates:
Sunday, April 30, 2017 from 6p-10p
Monday, May 1, 2017 from 6p-8p
Callbacks will be by invitation only on Monday, May 1 from 8p-10p

APPOINTMENTS
Auditions are by appointment only. To schedule an appointment please follow this link:
https://www.appointmentquest.com/scheduler/2170047928

PREPARATION
No prepared monologues required. Auditions will consist of cold readings from the script. Audition sides will be posted on our website at: http://www.theatreworkscs.org/work-with-us.html

AUDITION LOCATION
Dusty Loo Bon Vivant Theater – 3955 Regent Circle, Colorado Springs, CO 80918.
University Hall on the University of Colorado, Colorado Springs campus. Look for signage. Parking is free.

PERSONNEL
Kevin Landis will direct wild Honey.

PRODUCTION DATES
First Rehearsal- September 26, 2017; Opening – October 19, 2017; Closing – November 5, 2017

CALLBACKS
Callbacks are by invitation only and will take place on Monday, May 1st from 8p-10p.

All positions are paid. THEATREWORKS operates under an SPT 5 Agreement with Actors’ Equity Association. THEATREWORKS is committed to diversity and we encourage performers of all ethnicities, gender identities, and ages, as well as performers with disabilities, to attend every audition.
Cast Breakdown:
Male Roles:
Dr. Triletzky – The local Doctor, age 30-40
Yakov – A servant in the Voynitzev household, any age
Porfiry Semyonovich Glagolyev- a local landowner, age 30’s – 50’s
Sergy – Anna Petrovna’s stepson, age 20’s
Colonel Triletzky – A retired artillery officer and father of Dr. Triletzky and Sasha, age 60’s
Platanov – the local schoolmaster, age 30’s-40’s
Gerasim Kuzmich Petrin – a wealthy merchant, age 30’s-50’s
Osip – a horsethief, age 30’s – 40’s

Female Roles:
Anna Petrovna – The late General Voynitzev’s widow, age 40’s -50’s
Sofya – Sergey’s wife, age 20-‘s-30’s
Marya Grekova – A chemistry student, age 20’s
Sasha – Platonov’s wife, age 30’s-40’s

4 Ensemble:
Maids, Servants and others: Any age / gender


Read more →

  • Our Sponsors

  • Find us on Facebook

  • Upcoming Events

    Apr
    13
    Thu
    2017
    all-day *EVITA / Lone Tree Arts Center
    *EVITA / Lone Tree Arts Center
    Apr 13 all-day
    EVITA / Lone Tree Arts Center Music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, Lyrics by Tim Rice April 13 – April 29, 2017 Main Stage Argentina’s controversial First Lady is the subject of this dynamic musical masterpiece.[...]
    all-day *Footloose, the Musical/ StageDo...
    *Footloose, the Musical/ StageDo...
    Apr 13 all-day
    Footloose, the Musical/ StageDoor Theatre April 13 – 22, 2017 Directed by Kelly McAllister Music Direction by Tanner Kelly Choreography by Tracy Doty Featuring our Senior Company www.StageDoorTheatre.org 25797 Conifer Road, Conifer, CO 80433               303-838-0809
    all-day *The Gun Show/And Toto too Theat...
    *The Gun Show/And Toto too Theat...
    Apr 13 all-day
    APRIL 13-APRIL 29, 2017 THE GUN SHOW A REGIONAL PREMIERE The Gun Show written by EM Lewis, directed by Susan Lyles and starring Mark Collins (Lost Creatures-And Toto too Theatre, Jerusalem-The Edge Theater, God of[...]
    all-day *The Heroines of Central Ohio/Mi...
    *The Heroines of Central Ohio/Mi...
    Apr 13 all-day
    Millibo Art Theatre presents: The Heroines of Central Ohio by Chris Shaw Swanson April 13 – April 30 TRACY: “SORRY I BROUGHT UP A CORPSE” EVIE: “WITH ONE FINGER, RANDALL SILENCES HER DEWY SENSUAL LIPS”[...]
    Apr
    14
    Fri
    2017
    all-day *The Male Intellect: An Oxymoron...
    *The Male Intellect: An Oxymoron...
    Apr 14 all-day
    THE MALE INTELLECT: AN OXYMORON April 14 – 22 Described by The New York Times as “Hilarious… a one man tour de force!” it is hands down one of the funniest solo shows you will[...]

    View Calendar



Copyright 2012 Colorado Theater Guild
Site Build by DenverMind Media
In partnership with SCFD of Colorado