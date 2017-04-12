Upcoming auditions for Seussical at Harrington Arts Alliance in Loveland, CO.

Ages 9-16 years. Prepare a song form the show and there will be cold readings from the script.

Auditions are May 20 from 10:00-2:00pm – YOU MUST SIGN UP FOR AN AUDITION TIME @ haa@harringtonartsalliance.org.

Rehearsals are June 5th through June 30th, Monday thru Friday 3:00-5:00pm.

Performances are on June 29, 30th and July 1st at 7:00pm and a performance at 2:00pm on July 1st.

The production fee for this show is $150. For more information please go to www.harringtonartsalliance.org. We are a nonprofit organization.