July 1 – Honeymoon in Vegas / Vintage

Posted by gshanstrom on 13 Apr 2017 / 0 Comment


Vintage Theatre Announces Auditions
for the Musical Comedy
HONEYMOON IN VEGAS
Music and Lyrics by Jason Robert Brown
Book by Andrew Bergman
Directed by Bernie Cardell
Music Direction by Eric Weinstein
Choreography by Jeffrey Parizotto

DATE: Saturday, July 1, 2017
TIME: 10:00 – 4:00 p.m.
LOCATION: Vintage Theatre, 1468 Dayton St, Aurora 80010.
PLEASE PREPARE: 16-32 bars of an uptempo musical comedy selection

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for an audition appointment:
http://www.signupgenius.com/go/5080f4aafac2aaa8-auditions15

CALLBACKS: Sunday, July 2nd, 2017 from 6:00 – 10:00 p.m.

REHEARSALS: Rehearsals for Honeymoon in Vegas will start Tuesday, September 19th.
PERFORMANCES: Honeymoon in Vegas will open at the Vintage Theatre Friday, November 3 and will run Friday and Saturday nights at 7:30 and Sundays at 2:30 through Sunday, December 17th. There will be a Monday night Industry Night on Monday, November 27th.

ROLES TO CAST (all roles are paid):
Jack Singer (Male 25-30) – deeply in love with Betsy, haunted by the ghost of his dead mother.
Betsy Nolan (Female 25-30) – deeply in love with Jack, but her patience is wearing thin.
Tommy Korman (Male 45-55) – a successful gambler.
Bea Singer (Female 60-70) – Jack’s deceased mother, does not want his son to get married.
Buddy Rocky (Male 30-50) – a Las Vegas nightlife entertainer.
Johnny Sandwich (Male 30-50) – Tommy’s right-hand man.

And then we’ll be casting 12 ensemble members who will play gamblers, showgirls, airport employees and, of corse, flying Elvii!

QUESTIONS: if you have any questions, please email vintagetheatreproductions@gmail.com


