Upcoming EventsApr13Thu2017all-day *EVITA / Lone Tree Arts Center*EVITA / Lone Tree Arts CenterApr 13 all-dayEVITA / Lone Tree Arts Center Music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, Lyrics by Tim Rice April 13 – April 29, 2017 Main Stage Argentina’s controversial First Lady is the subject of this dynamic musical masterpiece.[...]all-day *Footloose, the Musical/ StageDo...*Footloose, the Musical/ StageDo...Apr 13 all-dayFootloose, the Musical/ StageDoor Theatre April 13 – 22, 2017 Directed by Kelly McAllister Music Direction by Tanner Kelly Choreography by Tracy Doty Featuring our Senior Company www.StageDoorTheatre.org 25797 Conifer Road, Conifer, CO 80433 303-838-0809all-day *The Gun Show/And Toto too Theat...*The Gun Show/And Toto too Theat...Apr 13 all-dayAPRIL 13-APRIL 29, 2017 THE GUN SHOW A REGIONAL PREMIERE The Gun Show written by EM Lewis, directed by Susan Lyles and starring Mark Collins (Lost Creatures-And Toto too Theatre, Jerusalem-The Edge Theater, God of[...]all-day *The Heroines of Central Ohio/Mi...*The Heroines of Central Ohio/Mi...Apr 13 all-dayMillibo Art Theatre presents: The Heroines of Central Ohio by Chris Shaw Swanson April 13 – April 30 TRACY: “SORRY I BROUGHT UP A CORPSE” EVIE: “WITH ONE FINGER, RANDALL SILENCES HER DEWY SENSUAL LIPS”[...]Apr14Fri2017all-day *The Male Intellect: An Oxymoron...*The Male Intellect: An Oxymoron...Apr 14 all-dayTHE MALE INTELLECT: AN OXYMORON April 14 – 22 Described by The New York Times as “Hilarious… a one man tour de force!” it is hands down one of the funniest solo shows you will[...]