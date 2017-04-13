The Aurora Fox Little Foxes Children’s Theatre

Assistant Directing Internship

Background:

The Aurora Fox Little Foxes Summer Children’s Theatre will produce one production during the summer of 2017 for area families and youth. The Aurora Fox hires professional directors, stage managers, designers and technicians to provide the cast, comprised of volunteer youth, with the most professional theatrical experience possible. The Aurora Fox will offer one unpaid directing internship to a qualified college or university theatre student.

Overview:

The Assistant Directing Internship at the Aurora Fox is ideal for theatre students who are interested in directing or teaching theatre to adults or youth in artistic, educational or recreational settings. Internship begins in April. Intern meets with director to study the process from production conception to opening day. Intern is encouraged to participate with the director, brainstorm artistic ideas and help create the best possible rehearsal environment and structure. Intern attends production meetings observing both artistic interchange and the practical application of the director’s vision. Intern prepares for and attends open auditions and call backs to observe the exhausting process of selecting young actors with the right mix of talent, personality and commitment.

Commitment:

Intern attends all rehearsals. During rehearsals the director will confer with the intern and ask the intern to provide daily warm ups, generate creative exercises to assist actors with character exploration, and/or direct small scenes or small groups of individuals within a larger scene. The intern may be asked to provide notes and guidance to groups and individuals in the cast. An intern with special skill in dance, movement, music, voice, mask making and movement, puppetry, stage combat will be asked to work with the actors on these areas when appropriate to the production. All adults provide supervision to youth in their charge.

Other opportunities for interns:

Intern will also be offered the opportunities for paid work such as teaching an outreach workshop or subbing for another instructor during the summer months.

Benefits:

Upon completion of the internship, the intern will have a solid understanding of the expectations and responsibilities of directing for a small professional theatre. They also become part of our dedicated team of theatre professionals and will receive the respect and gratitude of participating youth and their families. Promotional materials credit the intern as assistant director. The intern will receive four complimentary tickets to the production and two complimentary tickets to any current adult production and an individual Aurora Fox season subscription beginning in the fall of the same year. The intern will be considered for any appropriate part time, temporary positions available through out the summer and the subsequent year. The intern may reference the Cultural Arts Supervisor for the city of Aurora. Production photos will be available to the intern… The intern will receive copies of all promotional materials (program, flyers, brochures, post cards, posters, etc.)

To apply: Send your academic and theatrical resume(s), three references and letter of interest to:

Lisa Mumpton

Cultural Arts Supervisor

City of Aurora

Cultural Services Division

14949 East Alameda Parkway

Aurora, CO 80012 or send to lmumpton@aurorgov.org

No facebook or text messaging please.

Plan/Timeline:

The city of Aurora will work with interns and their advisors to devise appropriate bench marks and assignments throughout the spring and summer, providing review and assistance to the intern whenever necessary. Communication between the intern and the Cultural Arts Supervisor will be daily during the rehearsal process and weekly prior to rehearsals and during the run of the production. Our suggested assignment and review schedule is below.

April: Recruitment and Interview

Meet to discuss progress and address any issues. Discourse with the director regularly. Attend and participate in production meetings, audition and rehearsal preparation, auditions and casting. Devise plan with the director on approach to auditions and call backs. Double casting, which roles, male or female, ages, etc. Negotiate casting with director. Audtions are April 29th and 30th with call backs on the evening of May 1st.

May- finalize casting, prepare for rehearsals, attend production meetings. Casting should be completed within a week of callbacks.

June 5th– July 10th: rehearsal period – continue meeting with director, take on specific rehearsal assignments, continue to attend and contribute to production meetings. Work closely with director and stage manager to communicate with production staff, parents and actors as efficiently as possible.

July 11 through the 28th: During production – watch performance occasionally and report to producer and director about the maintenance of production quality.

Other duties may include: Conducting tours, preparing materials for camps, representing the city and the theatre program at promotional events.