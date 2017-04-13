City of Aurora Cultural Services Division is looking for a part time piano keyboard instructor for classes of 5 to 10 students, youth and adult. Tuesday evenings from April 25 to August 15.

Experience:

An equivalent combination of education, training and experience that demonstrates required knowledge, skills, and abilities may be considered.

Knowledge:

1. Must have extensive knowledge and experience with pianos and keyboards

2. Must be able to plan and prepare lessons geared toward individual students in a group setting

3. Must be able to use available teaching materials and resources

4. Be able to motivate students and provide appropriate feedback

Abilities:

Ability to establish and maintain effective working relationships with employees and citizens, handle sensitive or stressful situations with tact and diplomacy, communicate effectively verbally.

Skills:

Strong interpersonal, organizational, and time management skills, skills in the use of piano and keyboards, reading music. Must have experience teaching kids and adults.

Current class listings:

Piano/Keyboard

Ages 7-13

Learning to play the piano is easy 7 fun! Instruction book included. No class July 4.

April 25 – May 30 and June 20-Aug. 15, Tue., 5-5:45 p.m., Aurora Central Library, 14949 East Alameda Parkway, Aurora, 80012

Continuing Keyboard

Ages 7-13

Continue your lessons. Some experience or teacher approval required. No class July 4.

April 25- May 30 and June 20-Aug. 15, Tue., 6-6:45 p.m., Aurora Central Library, 14949 East Alameda Parkway, Aurora, 80012

Piano and Keyboard for adults

Ages 14- Adult

April 25 – May 30, Tue., 6:45- 7:30 p. m. Aurora Central Library, 14949 East Alameda Parkway, Aurora, 80012

May develop into additional classes in the fall.

We provide electronic keyboards for use in class and we also provide books for the students that they get to keep. Current books are the Faber Pretime books for kids and Alfred’s for the adults.

Payment:

Classes are 45 minutes each.

$8.00 per student, per class fee. Run between 5 and 10 students

6 week class with 5 students enrolled would pay $240. Which would be over $53.00 per hour. Youth classes tend to fill with 10 students in each class. Which would pay $480 for a single class or over $106/hour.

We have 2 ways for teacher to work for us, either by becoming a part-time, temporary City of Aurora employee or by working as a contract staff member. All teachers must have a background check.

Please email or call

Heather Jones

Bicentennial Art Center

303-326-8636

hjones@auroragov.org

Be prepared to provide a resume and references.

The Cultural Services Division is the single largest provider of history, art and cultural program in the city of Aurora. The Cultural Arts program provides arts education programming to all ages and skill levels through the provision of weekly classes, in school and after school programming as well as access to professional teaching artists, studio space and marts supplies. The Division also hosts the Annual Gateway to the Rockies Arts show, annual pottery sales, live theatre, and dance performances and an extensive collection of public art.