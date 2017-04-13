The Aurora Fox, and the Little Foxes are pleased to announce auditions for the Little Foxes Summer Children’s Theatre Production of Judy Blume’s Tales of a 4th Grade Nothing, adapted by playwright Bruce Mason!

Auditions will be held Saturday, April 29th between 10AM and 4PM, and Sunday April 30 between 5:30PM and 8PM.

In Tales of a 4th Grade Nothing, Peter Hatcher and his best pal face down their archenemy- Peter’s little brother Fudge in this hilarious tale of growing up.

Rehearsals will be weekday mornings beginning June 5th. Performances run July 11-July 28th, 2017. No rehearsals will be held July 1-4. All auditions, rehearsals and performances will be at the Aurora Fox.

Auditions are by appointment only. Sign up on the web at www.aurorafoxartscenter.org/ or by calling 303-739-1970. More information can be found on the Aurora Fox Website- www.aurorafoxartscenter.org.

Children ages 6-18 may audition. Please prepare a 1 minute memorized monologue from a published play. Parents will not be permitted in the auditorium during auditions, but may wait in the lobby.