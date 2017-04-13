ANNOUNCING:

2017-2018 MainStage Season Auditions

Casting Call:

Saturday, April 22, 2017 – 10:00am to 4:00 p.m. OR

Sunday, April 23, 2017 – 6:00pm to 9:00 p.m.

Callbacks:

Monday, April 24th – 7:00 – 9:30 – Elephant’s Graveyard

Tuesday, April 26th – 7:00 – 10:00 p.m. – Vanya & Sonia & Masha & Spike

***Auditions for the final three shows of Bas Bleu’s 2017/2018 season, Waiting for the Parade, Dirt and Equus will be held sometime in the late fall of 2017. However, the directors for these final three shows will be attending the April 2017 auditions. Please sign up for Bas Bleu’s e-newsletter at www.basbleu.org to be assured of receiving the notice of those fall auditions.***

How to audition:

Make a reservation: call (970) 498-8949 or email boxoffice@basbleu.org to reserve a 5-minute audition time slot.

What to Prepare:

A brief monologue is encouraged, but not mandatory. Cold readings are available. Scripts will be available at the box office for a 48-hour check out. Be prepared to provide schedule conflicts.

What to bring:

Bring resumé & headshot (actors) if available.

Where:

Auditions are held at Bas Bleu Theatre Company, at 401 Pine Street in the River District. If you are unable to attend the auditions, please contact Bas Bleu to make special arrangements

Additional information, play and character descriptions