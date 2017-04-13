Call 303.931.7241 | Follow @CTGGuild


The Blog


April 22 & 23 – 2017-2018 MainStage Season Auditions / Bas Bleu

Posted by gshanstrom on 13 Apr 2017 / 0 Comment


ANNOUNCING:
2017-2018 MainStage Season Auditions

Casting Call:
Saturday, April 22, 2017 – 10:00am to 4:00 p.m. OR
Sunday, April 23, 2017 – 6:00pm to 9:00 p.m.

Callbacks:
Monday, April 24th – 7:00 – 9:30 – Elephant’s Graveyard
Tuesday, April 26th – 7:00 – 10:00 p.m. – Vanya & Sonia & Masha & Spike

***Auditions for the final three shows of Bas Bleu’s 2017/2018 season, Waiting for the Parade, Dirt and Equus will be held sometime in the late fall of 2017.  However, the directors for these final three shows will be attending the April 2017 auditions.  Please sign up for Bas Bleu’s e-newsletter at www.basbleu.org to be assured of receiving the notice of those fall auditions.***

How to audition:
Make a reservation: call (970) 498-8949 or email boxoffice@basbleu.org to reserve a  5-minute audition time slot.

What to Prepare:
A brief monologue is encouraged, but not mandatory. Cold readings are available. Scripts will be available at the box office for a 48-hour check out.  Be prepared to provide schedule conflicts.

What to bring:
Bring resumé & headshot (actors) if available.

Where:
Auditions are held at Bas Bleu Theatre Company, at 401 Pine Street in the River District. If you are unable to attend the auditions, please contact Bas Bleu to make special arrangements

Additional information, play and character descriptions


Read more →

  • Our Sponsors

  • Find us on Facebook

  • Upcoming Events

    Apr
    13
    Thu
    2017
    all-day *EVITA / Lone Tree Arts Center
    *EVITA / Lone Tree Arts Center
    Apr 13 all-day
    EVITA / Lone Tree Arts Center Music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, Lyrics by Tim Rice April 13 – April 29, 2017 Main Stage Argentina’s controversial First Lady is the subject of this dynamic musical masterpiece.[...]
    all-day *Footloose, the Musical/ StageDo...
    *Footloose, the Musical/ StageDo...
    Apr 13 all-day
    Footloose, the Musical/ StageDoor Theatre April 13 – 22, 2017 Directed by Kelly McAllister Music Direction by Tanner Kelly Choreography by Tracy Doty Featuring our Senior Company www.StageDoorTheatre.org 25797 Conifer Road, Conifer, CO 80433               303-838-0809
    all-day *The Gun Show/And Toto too Theat...
    *The Gun Show/And Toto too Theat...
    Apr 13 all-day
    APRIL 13-APRIL 29, 2017 THE GUN SHOW A REGIONAL PREMIERE The Gun Show written by EM Lewis, directed by Susan Lyles and starring Mark Collins (Lost Creatures-And Toto too Theatre, Jerusalem-The Edge Theater, God of[...]
    all-day *The Heroines of Central Ohio/Mi...
    *The Heroines of Central Ohio/Mi...
    Apr 13 all-day
    Millibo Art Theatre presents: The Heroines of Central Ohio by Chris Shaw Swanson April 13 – April 30 TRACY: “SORRY I BROUGHT UP A CORPSE” EVIE: “WITH ONE FINGER, RANDALL SILENCES HER DEWY SENSUAL LIPS”[...]
    Apr
    14
    Fri
    2017
    all-day *The Male Intellect: An Oxymoron...
    *The Male Intellect: An Oxymoron...
    Apr 14 all-day
    THE MALE INTELLECT: AN OXYMORON April 14 – 22 Described by The New York Times as “Hilarious… a one man tour de force!” it is hands down one of the funniest solo shows you will[...]

    View Calendar



Copyright 2012 Colorado Theater Guild
Site Build by DenverMind Media
In partnership with SCFD of Colorado