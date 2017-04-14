Call 303.931.7241 | Follow @CTGGuild


She Rode Horses Like the Stock Exchange/square product theatre (April 20 – May 13)

square product theatre presents:
She Rode Horses Like the Stock Exchange
by Amelia Roper
directed by Niki Tulk
featuring performances by Emily K. Harrison, Andrew Horsford, Jihad Milhem, & Michelle Moore

April 20 – May 13, 2017

In a “nice” park, on a “nice” street, two “nice” New England couples try very, very hard to be “nice” to each other, as the crippling Global Financial Crisis gallops into town. Amelia Roper’s She Rode Horses Like the Stock Exchange is an absurdly funny, poignant, and terrifying look at American privilege. Sit back, relax, and enjoy some foie gras! IT’S A BEAUTIFUL DAY.

“Incisively funny…Roper develops her story with engaging hints and small revelations beneath deceptively aimless, uncomfortable exchanges…she does so with a cutting wit and dramatic originality…” — Rob Hurwitt, San Francisco Chronicle

“…what’s sly about Roper’s script is the way she conveys a sense of absurdism – on the spectrum from Beckett to Will Eno – and high comedy for a situation that turns out not to be absurd or all that funny. Except it is.” — Chad Jones, Theater Dogs

Carsen Theater @ The Dairy Arts Center
2590 Walnut St
Boulder, CO 80302
303-440-7826
http://www.squareproducttheatre.org/
presented in repertory with Colm Toibin’s Testament of Mary, produced by Goddess Here Productions


