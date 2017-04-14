square product theatre presents:

She Rode Horses Like the Stock Exchange

by Amelia Roper

directed by Niki Tulk

featuring performances by Emily K. Harrison, Andrew Horsford, Jihad Milhem, & Michelle Moore

April 20 – May 13, 2017

In a “nice” park, on a “nice” street, two “nice” New England couples try very, very hard to be “nice” to each other, as the crippling Global Financial Crisis gallops into town. Amelia Roper’s She Rode Horses Like the Stock Exchange is an absurdly funny, poignant, and terrifying look at American privilege. Sit back, relax, and enjoy some foie gras! IT’S A BEAUTIFUL DAY.

“Incisively funny…Roper develops her story with engaging hints and small revelations beneath deceptively aimless, uncomfortable exchanges…she does so with a cutting wit and dramatic originality…” — Rob Hurwitt, San Francisco Chronicle

“…what’s sly about Roper’s script is the way she conveys a sense of absurdism – on the spectrum from Beckett to Will Eno – and high comedy for a situation that turns out not to be absurd or all that funny. Except it is.” — Chad Jones, Theater Dogs

Carsen Theater @ The Dairy Arts Center

2590 Walnut St

Boulder, CO 80302

303-440-7826

http://www.squareproducttheatre.org/

presented in repertory with Colm Toibin’s Testament of Mary, produced by Goddess Here Productions