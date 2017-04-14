Our Sponsors
-
Find us on Facebook
-
Upcoming EventsApr15Sat2017all-day *Beth Malone:So Far/DCPA*Beth Malone:So Far/DCPAApr 15 all-dayBeth Malone: So Far DCPA – Garner Galleria Theatre April 14 & 15 Tickets start at $50 Tony nominated Beth Malone (DCPA Theatre Company’s The Unsinkable Molly Brown) brings her acclaimed solo show back to[...]all-day Sylvia / Funky Little Theater Co...Sylvia / Funky Little Theater Co...Apr 15 all-dayFunky Little Theater Company Presents Sylvia by A.R. Gurney Funky Little Theater Company presents Sylvia April 15 – April 30 (Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7pm with one special matinee on Sunday, April 30 at[...]Apr18Tue2017all-day 3rd EVER WordFest / Source Theatre3rd EVER WordFest / Source TheatreApr 18 all-daySource Theatre 3rd EVER WordFest in collaboration with Su Teatro April 18 – 29, 2017 Tuesdays & Wednesdays at 6:30pm Thursdays, Fridays & Saturdays at 7:30pm Tickets: $10 Readings $20 General $17 Student/Senior (w/[...]all-day Theatrical Playground/Rough Drau...Theatrical Playground/Rough Drau...Apr 18 all-dayTheatrical Playground on April 18th! We’ll be mixing it up in the sandbox with a bunch of great opportunities for Colorado writers to have their budding new work blossom on stage. Rough Draught Playwrights What you[...]Apr19Wed2017all-day Cinderella / Front Range Christi...Cinderella / Front Range Christi...Apr 19 all-dayFront Range Christian School Presents: Cinderella Executive/Music Director: Amy Sutherland Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella Performed by FRCS Students Wednesday, April 19 at 7:00pm Thursday, April 20 at 7:00pm Friday, April 21 at 7:00pm Saturday, April[...]