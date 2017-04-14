Call 303.931.7241 | Follow @CTGGuild


Much Ado about Nothing/Lost & Found Productions (April 21 – May 13)

Lost & Found Productions presents
Much Ado about Nothing
by William Shakespeare

April 21-May 13, 2017

Tickets are $20 online and $25 at the door.

Lost & Found Productions kick off its second season with the iconic comedy, William Shakespeare’s Much Ado about Nothing. Re-imagined in the roaring 20s, The Bard kinds his classic text exploring the seedy world of hidden speakeasies, wild bootleggers and flirtatious flapper girls. What better conditions for scandal, gossip and betrayal to blossom? In this romantic comedy, the unexpected is welcome and the unlikeliest of couples lead to the most amazing of possibilities. “Some Cupid Kills With Arrows, Some With Traps.”

Lost & Found Productions
@ The Bug
3654 Navajo St
Denver, CO 80211
http://www.lostandfoundproductions.net/


