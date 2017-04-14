Priscilla Queen of the Desert (Regional Premiere)

Book by Stephan Elliott and Allan Scott

Arranged by Stephen “Spud” Murphy

On the Aurora Fox Mainstage

April 21st – May 28th, 2017

Based on the popular 1994 film of the same name, Priscilla Queen of the Desert follows two drag queens and a transsexual who buy a run-down old bus (they call it Priscilla) and set out on a road trip across the Australian Outback. During their journey, the trio encounters an array of Australian citizens, some of who aren’t receptive to their lifestyle, but they persevere, while strengthening their own friendships.

Aurora Fox Theatre Company

9900 E. Colfax

Aurora, Co 80010

303-739-1970

aurorafox.org