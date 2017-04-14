Call 303.931.7241 | Follow @CTGGuild


The Blog


The Secret Garden/DCPA Theatre Company (April 21 – May 28)

Posted by gshanstrom on 14 Apr 2017 / 0 Comment


DCPA Theatre Company presents:
The Secret Garden
Book and Lyrics by Marsha Norman
Music by Lucy Simon
Based on the novel by Frances Hodgson Burnett

Apr 21 – May 28, 2017

Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday performances at 6:30pm
Friday and Saturday performances at 7:30pm
Saturday and Sunday matinees at 1:30pm

The beloved classic The Secret Garden blossoms anew in this enchanting musical full of beautiful melodies. When young Mary is sent to live with her uncle after the death of her parents, she finds herself surrounded by distant relatives who are overcome by grief and fear. But when she uncovers the key to her late aunt’s long-lost garden, she becomes determined to revive the beauty that once flourished. Surrounded by spirits of the past, she uses the magic of hope to help the world around her grow once again.

Denver Center for the Performing Arts
@ The Stage Theatre
14th & Arapahoe
Denver, CO
303.893.4100
www.denvercenter.org


Read more →

  • Our Sponsors

  • Find us on Facebook

  • Upcoming Events

    Apr
    15
    Sat
    2017
    all-day *Beth Malone:So Far/DCPA
    *Beth Malone:So Far/DCPA
    Apr 15 all-day
    Beth Malone: So Far DCPA – Garner Galleria Theatre April 14 & 15 Tickets start at $50 Tony nominated Beth Malone (DCPA Theatre Company’s The Unsinkable Molly Brown) brings her acclaimed solo show back to[...]
    all-day Sylvia / Funky Little Theater Co...
    Sylvia / Funky Little Theater Co...
    Apr 15 all-day
    Funky Little Theater Company Presents Sylvia by A.R. Gurney Funky Little Theater Company presents Sylvia April 15 – April 30 (Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7pm with one special matinee on Sunday, April 30 at[...]
    Apr
    18
    Tue
    2017
    all-day 3rd EVER WordFest / Source Theatre
    3rd EVER WordFest / Source Theatre
    Apr 18 all-day
    Source Theatre 3rd EVER WordFest in collaboration with Su Teatro April 18 – 29, 2017 ​ Tuesdays & Wednesdays at 6:30pm Thursdays, Fridays & Saturdays at 7:30pm Tickets: $10 Readings $20 General $17 Student/Senior (w/[...]
    all-day Theatrical Playground/Rough Drau...
    Theatrical Playground/Rough Drau...
    Apr 18 all-day
    Theatrical Playground on April 18th!  We’ll be mixing it up in the sandbox with a bunch of great opportunities for Colorado writers to have their budding new work blossom on stage. Rough Draught Playwrights What you[...]
    Apr
    19
    Wed
    2017
    all-day Cinderella / Front Range Christi...
    Cinderella / Front Range Christi...
    Apr 19 all-day
    Front Range Christian School Presents: Cinderella Executive/Music Director: Amy Sutherland Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella Performed by FRCS Students Wednesday, April 19 at 7:00pm Thursday, April 20 at 7:00pm Friday, April 21 at 7:00pm Saturday, April[...]

    View Calendar



Copyright 2012 Colorado Theater Guild
Site Build by DenverMind Media
In partnership with SCFD of Colorado