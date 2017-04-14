DCPA Theatre Company presents:

The Secret Garden

Book and Lyrics by Marsha Norman

Music by Lucy Simon

Based on the novel by Frances Hodgson Burnett

Apr 21 – May 28, 2017

Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday performances at 6:30pm

Friday and Saturday performances at 7:30pm

Saturday and Sunday matinees at 1:30pm

The beloved classic The Secret Garden blossoms anew in this enchanting musical full of beautiful melodies. When young Mary is sent to live with her uncle after the death of her parents, she finds herself surrounded by distant relatives who are overcome by grief and fear. But when she uncovers the key to her late aunt’s long-lost garden, she becomes determined to revive the beauty that once flourished. Surrounded by spirits of the past, she uses the magic of hope to help the world around her grow once again.

Denver Center for the Performing Arts

@ The Stage Theatre

14th & Arapahoe

Denver, CO

303.893.4100

www.denvercenter.org