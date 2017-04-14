Call 303.931.7241 | Follow @CTGGuild


Waiting for Godot/Arvada Center (April 21 – May 20)

Waiting for Godot
By Samuel Beckett
Directed by Geoffrey Kent

April 21 – May 20, 2017

Black Box Theatre
Note: This production is performed in repertory

The Arvada Center
6901 Wadsworth Blvd.
720-898-7200
www.arvadacenter.org


