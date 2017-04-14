South Pacific: In Concert

Music by Richard Rodgers

Lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II

Platte Valley Players and Brighton Music Orchestra are proud to present Rodger & Hammerstein’s South Pacific in Concert! This concert version of the famous classic will entertain the whole family with famous songs like “Some Enchanted Evening,” “Cockeyed Optimist,” “Bali Ha’i” and “Nothin’ Like a Dame.” Only two performances – so do not miss the opportunity!

April 23 & May 13 only

Adults $15 online/$17 at door

Children 2-12 & Senior Citizens (65+) $13 online/$15 at door

Sunday, April 23 @ 4:00 p.m.

Platte Valley Players

@ First Presbyterian Church of Brighton

510 S. 27th Ave

Brighton, CO 80601

Saturday – May 13 @ 7:30 p.m.

Platte Valley Players

@ The Armory Performing Arts Center

100 Strong St

Brighton, CO 80601

http://plattevalleyplayers.org/