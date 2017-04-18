Call 303.931.7241 | Follow @CTGGuild


Executive Director / Augustana Arts

Executive Director

Augustana Arts is a growing 501(c)(3) non-profit musical arts conglomerate and will celebrate its 20th anniversary season starting in September 2017. The organization hosts three performing groups – Stratus Chamber Orchestra, Colorado Men’s Chorale, Colorado Women’s Chorale – a Concert Series, and City Strings, an after-school musical education program for Denver’s underserved children. Combined the organization presents approximately 20 concerts each season throughout the Denver metro area.
The Executive Director of Augustana Arts is a three-quarter time (approx. 30 hours weekly), non-benefited, salary position that is responsible for human resources, development, fundraising, advertising, and fiscal management of the organization. Opportunities for advancement are prevalent as the organization continues to grow. Duties include, but are not limited to, hiring and managing employees and contractors, marketing and development strategies and implementation, Board development and management, and volunteer management. The position works closely with the Production Manager, Music Directors, and Boards of Directors to continue to grow a fantastic musical arts organization that serves more than 10,000 people annually.
Minimum Qualifications:
· A welcoming and warm personality with strong verbal and written communication skills
· Strong multitasking skills and is comfortable working in diverse and potentially high pressure settings such as in offices, schools, front of house for concerts, and public speaking for small and large groups
· Minimum of three years of non-profit organizational leadership experience, preferably with an arts organization
· Proven fundraising experience including events, corporate donations, foundations, and individual donors and patrons
· Experience with marketing strategy and implementation across multiple medias including radio, print, direct mail, and online social media
· Strong fiscal management skills and understanding of budgeting and reading financial statements
· Successful grant writing experience especially with government grants
· Volunteer and Board recruitment and management experience
· Highly organized and forward thinking, able to plan activities months or even years in advance
· Bachelor’s degree in relevant field
· Reliable transportation
· Must pass a background check

Desired Qualifications:
· Musical background with performance and/or managerial experience with professional level performance groups
· Understanding of bulk mail rules and regulations, and experience working with graphics designers and printers
· Strategic thinking and leadership, able to identify and build new opportunities for organizational success
· Computer savvy and able to leverage technology to solve problems
· Strong connections within the Denver and Colorado philanthropic community with prior experience writing successful grants for SCFD and local foundations

How to Apply:
Qualified applicants are encouraged to apply for this leadership position by sending a cover letter, resume, and a minimum of three job related professional references via e-mail to:
Attn: Executive Search Committee
EDsearch@AugustanaArts.org
Applications will only be accepted electronically, and applicants are encouraged to use PDF formats for application submission. Please do not call the Augustana Arts office to inquire about this position. All questions related to the position may be sent to the same e-mail address above.

Augustana Arts is an equal opportunity employer and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, ethnicity, religion, national origin, age, disability, political affiliation, sex, sexual orientation, gender expression, marital, parental, or military status.


