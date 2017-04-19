Our Sponsors
Upcoming EventsApr20Thu2017all-day *Pride and Prejudice / TheatreWorks*Pride and Prejudice / TheatreWorksApr 20 all-day*Pride and Prejudice / TheatreWorks April 22 – May 7, 2017 (Previews April 20 & 21) Pride and Prejudice by Jane Austen adapted by Marcus Goodwin for Book-It Repertory Theatre directed by Myra Platt He’s[...]all-day *She Rode Horses Likethe Stock E...*She Rode Horses Likethe Stock E...Apr 20 all-dayShe Rode Horses Likethe Stock Exchange by Amelia Roper directed by Niki Tulk featuring performances by Emily K. Harrison, Andrew Horsford, Jihad Milhem, & Michelle Moore April 20 – May 13, 2017 Carsen Theater @[...]Apr21Fri2017all-day *Much Ado about Nothing / Lost &...*Much Ado about Nothing / Lost &...Apr 21 all-dayMuch Ado about Nothing Lost & Found Productions kick off its second season with the iconic comedy, William Shakespeare’s Much Ado about Nothing. Re-imagined in the roaring 20s, The Bard kinds his classic text exploring[...]all-day *Priscilla Queen of the Desert ...*Priscilla Queen of the Desert ...Apr 21 all-dayPriscilla Queen of the Desert (Regional Premiere) Book by Stephan Elliott and Allan Scott Arranged by Stephen “Spud” Murphy On the Aurora Fox Mainstage April 21st – May 28th, 2017 Based on the popular 1994[...]all-day *The Secret Garden / DCPA Theatr...*The Secret Garden / DCPA Theatr...Apr 21 all-dayThe Secret Garden Book and Lyrics by Marsha Norman Music by Lucy Simon Based on the novel by Frances Hodgson Burnett Apr 21 – May 28, 2017 Stage Theatre The beloved classic The Secret Gardenblossoms[...]