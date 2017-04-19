Call 303.931.7241 | Follow @CTGGuild


2017-18 Season Auditions/Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center TC

Posted by gshanstrom on 19 Apr 2017


The Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center Theatre Company announces general auditions for its 2017-2018 season. This is the best opportunity for talent who have not auditioned for us in the last year to be considered for roles in our upcoming productions. The Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center Theatre Company operates on a seasonal LOA/LORT agreement with Actor’s Equity Association. All positions are paid. Equity and non-Equity actors are welcome to audition.
Saturday, June 3 – Auditions for children under the age of 16 from 10a-4p
· Seeking: girls for Annie
· Seeking: 1 girl & 2 boys for Fun Home
Sunday, June 4 – Auditions for adults, age 18 and up from 4p-10p
· Seeking: adults to fill roles in the following productions: Paralell Lives, Baskerville, Bunnicula, Annie, Intimate Apparel, Androcles and The Lion, Fun Home, Fully Committed, and Dirty Rotten Scoundrels
*The Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center will also be holding auditions at the Parker Arts Center in Parker, Colorado on Monday, June 5 and Tuesday, June 6. Separate notice will be provided in the coming weeks for these EPA/ECC auditions.
To schedule an audition, email a request for an audition appointment to Nathan Halvorson at nhalvorson@csfineartscenter.org with the following information:
· Name, email address and phone number
· If you are auditioning for plays & musicals OR plays only
· Note if you are under the age of 16, between the ages of 16-21, or over 21
To Audition:
· YOU MUST PROVIDE: A headshot and resume at the audition and note your union status
· FOR PLAYS ONLY: Prepare 2 contrasting 1-minute monologues. These must be performed memorized and must be from a theatrical script
· FOR MUSICALS AND PLAYS: Prepare one 1-minute monologue and a musical theatre song selection of approximately 32 bars.  If you are singing, you must provide music for the accompanist that we will provide.  You are not allowed to sing a capella, nor sing to a recording.  Your song and monologue must be memorized.
· FOR CHILDREN AUDITIONS: One Musical Theatre song selection of approximately 32 bars. You must provide music for the accompanist that we will provide. Children are not allowed to sing a capella, nor sing to a recording. Your song must be memorized.
http://www.csfineartscenter.org/theatre/auditions/ 


