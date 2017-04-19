Company Producer for Local Theater Company, May 2017-2018

Local Theater Company, an AEA professional theater company based in Boulder, Colo, is seeking a highly organized and detail oriented COMPANY PRODUCER to coordinate theatrical productions, special events, and day-to-day operations for our 2017-2018 season.

About the Position:

Company Producer works together with and reports to Managing Director. In addition, CP will work alongside Artistic Director, Production Manager and Stage Management in order to maintain the standards and artistic quality of Local Theater Company. This is a demanding position that requires a driven and passionate professional with razor sharp focus and attention to detail. A sense of humor is welcome!

This is a ¾-time, and requires nights and weekends during productions. Position begins May 2017, and runs through May of 2018. Competitive salary provided based on experience.

For more details visit our website: http://www.localtheatercompany.org/job-opportunities/

To apply, please email cover letter, resume and 3 references to Sophie Hernando Kofman (Company Manager) at sophie@localtheatercompany.org. Include “Company Producer Application” in the subject line. No phone calls please. Local Theater Company is an Equal Employment Opportunity Employer.