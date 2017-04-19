Call 303.931.7241 | Follow @CTGGuild


The Blog


Company Producer / Local Theater Company

Posted by gshanstrom on 19 Apr 2017 / 0 Comment


Company Producer for Local Theater Company, May 2017-2018

Local Theater Company, an AEA professional theater company based in Boulder, Colo, is seeking a highly organized and detail oriented COMPANY PRODUCER to coordinate theatrical productions, special events, and day-to-day operations for our 2017-2018 season.

About the Position:
Company Producer works together with and reports to Managing Director. In addition, CP will work alongside Artistic Director, Production Manager and Stage Management in order to maintain the standards and artistic quality of Local Theater Company. This is a demanding position that requires a driven and passionate professional with razor sharp focus and attention to detail. A sense of humor is welcome!

This is a ¾-time, and requires nights and weekends during productions. Position begins May 2017, and runs through May of 2018. Competitive salary provided based on experience.
For more details visit our website: http://www.localtheatercompany.org/job-opportunities/
To apply, please email cover letter, resume and 3 references to Sophie Hernando Kofman (Company Manager) at sophie@localtheatercompany.org. Include “Company Producer Application” in the subject line. No phone calls please. Local Theater Company is an Equal Employment Opportunity Employer.


Read more →

  • Our Sponsors

  • Find us on Facebook

  • Upcoming Events

    Apr
    20
    Thu
    2017
    all-day *Pride and Prejudice / TheatreWorks
    *Pride and Prejudice / TheatreWorks
    Apr 20 all-day
    *Pride and Prejudice / TheatreWorks April 22 – May 7, 2017 (Previews April 20 & 21) Pride and Prejudice by Jane Austen adapted by Marcus Goodwin for Book-It Repertory Theatre directed by Myra Platt He’s[...]
    all-day *She Rode Horses Likethe Stock E...
    *She Rode Horses Likethe Stock E...
    Apr 20 all-day
    She Rode Horses Likethe Stock Exchange by Amelia Roper directed by Niki Tulk featuring performances by Emily K. Harrison, Andrew Horsford, Jihad Milhem, & Michelle Moore April 20 – May 13, 2017 Carsen Theater @[...]
    Apr
    21
    Fri
    2017
    all-day *Much Ado about Nothing / Lost &...
    *Much Ado about Nothing / Lost &...
    Apr 21 all-day
    Much Ado about Nothing Lost & Found Productions kick off its second season with the iconic comedy, William Shakespeare’s Much Ado about Nothing. Re-imagined in the roaring 20s, The Bard kinds his classic text exploring[...]
    all-day *Priscilla Queen of the Desert  ...
    *Priscilla Queen of the Desert  ...
    Apr 21 all-day
    Priscilla Queen of the Desert  (Regional Premiere) Book by Stephan Elliott and Allan Scott Arranged by Stephen “Spud” Murphy On the Aurora Fox Mainstage April 21st – May 28th, 2017 Based on the popular 1994[...]
    all-day *The Secret Garden / DCPA Theatr...
    *The Secret Garden / DCPA Theatr...
    Apr 21 all-day
    The Secret Garden Book and Lyrics by Marsha Norman Music by Lucy Simon Based on the novel by Frances Hodgson Burnett Apr 21 – May 28, 2017 Stage Theatre The beloved classic The Secret Gardenblossoms[...]

    View Calendar



Copyright 2012 Colorado Theater Guild
Site Build by DenverMind Media
In partnership with SCFD of Colorado