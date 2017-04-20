Visionbox Studio

Juliet and her Romeo auditions 1-5pm Sat. May 6th 910 Santa Fe Drive, Denver CO 80206, Skylite Station

This is the newest production being developed at Visionbox Studio after a performance at EXDO event center on April 30th of the first act in development. Visionbox will rehearse and perform phase two of this innovative new adaptation of Shakespeare’s classic directed by Jennifer McCray Rincon. The adaptation features multiple roles for African American actors (the Montague family is African American and the Capulets are an anglo family) as well as opportunities for actors of all ages and ethnicity. The project rehearses beginning May 15th with two performances at 910 Arts ,Fri. June 16th and Sat. June 17th. Please prepare two monologues; one Shakespeare verse, one contemporary and a song is optional.

Email Visionbox1212@gmail.com Subject: Attention Kristine Lyon Casting Juliet and her Romeo.

You may submit headshot and resume online, but please bring paper headshot and resume to audition. For more information please call us at (303)573-4940