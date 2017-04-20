Call 303.931.7241 | Follow @CTGGuild


Free Audition Class Sat. May 6 @ Visionbox

Posted by gshanstrom on 20 Apr 2017 / 0 Comment


Free Audition Class Sat. May 6th 9am-12pm Visionbox Studio 910 Santa Fe Drive Denver CO 80206, Skylite Station

This workshop will be taught by Jennifer McCray Rincon, Founding Artistic Director of Visionbox Studio. Ms Rincon is a graduate of Yale University and Yale School of Drama Directing Program. She was the Head of Acting at the National Theatre Conservatory from 1991 to 2008. She had auditioned countless actors for training and production work as well as prepared actors for colleges, graduate schools, repertoire companies, and agencies in New York and Los Angeles.

Please write Visionbox1212@gmail.com if you are interested in taking the class subject line Free Audition workshop Limit 12 actors.

Please visit our website at www.visionbox.org for more information on the company or call us at (303)573-4940


