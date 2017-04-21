CenterStage Theatre Company is proud to present

School of Rock: The Musical

Music by Andrew Lloyd Webber

Lyrics by Glenn Slater

Book by Julian Fellowes

Directed by Luke Perkins

April 26-30, 2017

Show dates and times:

April 26th, 28th, and 29th at 7:30pm

April 29th and 30th at 1pm

April 30th at 6:30pm

Tickets range from $8-24 (plus a small service fee).

Based on the memorable Paramount film, which starred Jack Black, School of Rock is a brand new musical about the power of rock and roll. CenterStage Theatre Company is thrilled to present the Front Range premiere of this hilarious, heartfelt story — complete with a live band of unbelievably talented young musicians.

The musical features a score by Andrew Lloyd Webber and lyrics by Glenn Slater. It follows Dewey Finn, a failed, wannabe rock star who cons his way into a few extra bucks by posing as a substitute teacher at a prestigious prep school. Completely disinterested in academic work, Dewey decides to create his own curriculum — turning his class into a guitar-shredding, bass-slapping, mind-blowing rock band.

“I’m very excited to be bringing School of Rock to Louisville,” says director Luke Perkins. “Our young cast ranges in age from 8-18, and every actor brings a unique perspective to their role. The electricity of watching the teenage rock band come together as a group has been undeniable, and we can’t wait to blow the roof off our theatre.”

CenterStage Theatre Company – youth productions @

Louisville Middle School

1341 Main St

Louisville, CO 80027

http://www.centerstagetheatercompany.org